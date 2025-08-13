Books & the Arts / Missed Connections The labyrinthine fiction of Catherine Lacey. Catherine Lacey’s Missed Connections In her most personal work, The Möbius Book, Lacey uses a devastating moment of heartbreak to ruminate on the messy intersections between life and writing.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue.

The characters in Catherine Lacey’s fiction are always running away from themselves. In her first novel, Nobody Is Ever Missing, we meet a woman named Elyria as she’s about to leave for New Zealand with few plans other than abandoning her husband in Manhattan. In Pew, a genderless, ageless, and nameless person quite literally appears one day out of the blue, having spent the night sleeping in a church in a small Southern town, mystifying its members. In The Answers, we follow a woman by the name of Mary Parsons, who in a desperate search for a cure to her mysterious ailments, enrolls in expensive “neuro-physio-chi bodywork” sessions called Pneuma Adaptive Kinesthesia and then takes part in a 24/7 “income-generating experience” in order to pay for them. As we get to know her, we discover that she is not even Mary Parsons but a woman named Junia Stone, who grew up in a religious household in the South from which she’s now estranged.

Books in review The Möbius Book Buy this book

Biography of X, Lacey’s most recent work of pure fiction, also revolves around a mercurial figure, or really two, on the run from themselves as much as from others. Upon entering the novel, we learn that we are reading a biography by a writer named C.M. Lucca, who has set out to uncover the details of her mysterious, recently deceased ex-wife’s past and to correct the record left by a competing biography writer. Aptly inscrutable, Lucca’s Tár-esque ex-wife is best known as the famous visual artist “X.” Who is this elusive woman? By the book’s end, her mask has been torn off: We learn that she had up to 18 different names in her various incarnations, each attached to a distinct career and place of residence. These places, too, are not so familiar: In the novel’s alternative history, the Southern states seceded from the nation in 1945. X was born in Mississippi as Caroline Luanna Walker and lived the rest of her life as a fleeing “refugee.”

Is escaping danger any different from escaping ourselves? And if we manage to do either, do we know where we are going? These are the kinds of questions that animate almost all of Lacey’s fiction, including her newest genre-bending work, The Möbius Book. Billed as a “memoir-­cum-novel,” it is Lacey’s first explicitly personal book, though it is a work of universal exposition as much as biographical recollection. Meditating on her life after a divorce, recalling her fraught religious childhood, and sorting through the reasons that she writes fiction in the first place, Lacey offers us an experiment in form but also in ideas. As the first half of The Möbius Book tells a fictional story about a friendship in which not all secrets are revealed, and the second half serves as a vehicle to reflect on the dissolution of a romantic relationship, Lacey presents us with a work that functions like a maze: Where exactly the exit is, and how we might navigate the abrupt, unexpected turns, will always remain a mystery.

If we can compare writing books to painting, then Lacey has always viewed the practice as something akin to performance art. The Answers switches tenses halfway through the novel, and Biography of X uses real people’s photographs as well as names and places. Meanwhile, Pew is told via a strange, ambiguous, mute narrator, so seemingly inanimate that many critics have called the book a fable.

Like Lacey’s earlier work, The Möbius Book breaks many of the rules of contemporary fiction. The first half is a work of fiction, the second half a memoir; and by including both but keeping them separate, the book belongs to neither genre. Each half has its own set of identical opening pages featuring a list of previous works and publisher information, and yet the two cannot really be read as separate entities: Each is one-half of the same whole.

The Möbius Book begins by introducing us to Marie. The resident of an unnamed city and a woman of an unspecified age, Marie gets a call from her friend Edie, who is coming over for a surprise visit on Christmas evening. Though the book otherwise has all the markers of a story set in the present day, Marie communicates exclusively on a landline and a payphone—the proximity to the latter in fact was a reason she chose her apartment: She wanted to be close to “something so irrevocably stuck in the past.”

But things only get stranger after this disclosure: On her way back to her apartment, Marie passes a neighbor’s door and sees a pool of blood. Most people might stop to find out what’s going on, but Marie walks right past; nor does she mention it to Edie when she arrives. The two of them, after all, have plenty of things to discuss. Marie, we learn, has recently gotten a divorce from her wife, whom she cheated on and with whom she has twin children that she no longer sees. Edie, meanwhile, has been through a rough break-up with a manipulative man so domineering that “around him she felt like a child.”