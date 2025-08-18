Books & the Arts / In Touch With the Galaxy The art and genius of Lorna Simpson. The Art and Genius of Lorna Simpson A new at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tracks what has changed and what has remained the same in the artist’s work.

Lorna Simpson’s For Beryl Wright, 2021. (James Wang / Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

This article appears in the September 2025 issue.

Lorna Simpson’s work unfolds slowly. Throughout a career that has spanned nearly four decades and encompasses photography, conceptual practices, collage, sculpture, and now painting, Simpson has created works of art that resist quick and easy reads. Instead, she requires us to reconsider our readiness to assign a secure interpretation to what we see. In her work, past and present, Simpson walks us through the dominant codes of meaning, then takes us beyond them to encounter the singular, the private, and the utterly individual.

A new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Lorna Simpson: Source Notes,” presents a group of paintings and related works created by Simpson during the past decade—and offers an opportunity to reflect on the conceptual practice she developed during the 1980s and ’90s. While Simpson’s earlier work asked viewers to draw connections between the photographs, text placards, and objects she staged in carefully composed ensembles, the paintings on view at the Met offer single images, monumental and silent: a meteorite hovering in space, an Arctic landscape locked in ice, a woman’s face and body breaking forth from a crashing waterfall. These newer works lend themselves to meaning perhaps even more hesitantly than Simpson’s early work did. Although they offer little in the way of immediate insight, there are significant rewards for those who are willing to take the time.

A former documentary photographer, Simpson harnessed the medium in her early practice to develop a body of work that explores how meaning is assigned to the body and its images. Her ensembles from this period link cryptic snatches of text with crisp and composed photographs of individuals, usually Black women. Yet although she made photography central to her practice, Simpson subverted the medium’s traditional aims. Photography is celebrated for its unique capacity to render individual personhood indisputable. By their nature, photographs insist that their subjects were present at the making of the image (although AI has since changed that). While the documentary and street photography of the 1970s—the milieu into which Simpson entered as a photographer—doubled down on the medium’s capacity to capture and preserve the candid singularity of everyday existence, Simpson ultimately went in the opposite direction: Her early work challenges both the claims that photography makes to truth and the supposed power of photographic images to render their subjects knowable to viewers.

Simpson’s photographs from this period stage their subjects against blank grounds. Almost universally, these women are clothed in a plain white shift dress, a nondescript but evocative garment—a modern nightgown that somehow also smacks of the 19th century, of the plain and shapeless clothing of the enslaved. The﻿ women are seen from behind or cropped at the neck, so that their faces—that privileged locus of personhood in the Western image-making tradition—never appear. Instead, as we seek to understand these images, we are forced to turn to the language that Simpson has appended to them. These cryptic texts are not captions; they do not narrate the image or reinforce its claim to truth. Instead, they conjure dominant codes of meaning and frameworks for knowing only to demonstrate their dubious applicability. They ask, in the end, whether we can make any claims to knowledge at all.

In You’re Fine, an ensemble from 1988, we see a woman lying on her side, her back to the viewer. She is bracketed, left and right, by text engraved on gold plastic plaques and, top and bottom, by text composed of ceramic letterforms. On the left, there’s a list of the body parts and bodily functions assessed during a physical exam: “heart,” “reflexes,” “abdomen,” “urine,” “height,” “weight.” On the right, there’s the hoped-for outcome dependent on the data gained from these tests: “Secretarial Position.” Above and below appear the twinned statements “You’re Fine” and “You’re Hired.”

The work is based on Simpson’s experience of undergoing a medical exam as a condition of employment. Suspended within a grid of meaning, the Black female body in this ensemble is transformed first into a suite of medical data and then into an employee, an experience of depersonalization that is both particular and universal. In this photograph, Simpson reworks the odalisque, the reclining female nude of 19th-century European art, yet deflects the erotic gaze to suggest different forms of penetration, instead framing the Black woman as the subject of medical probing. Beneath this ensemble’s surface of intelligibility, histories of racialized medical violence lie concealed—the unanesthetized tests on enslaved women that provided a foundation for modern gynecology, for example. By staging her subject in a pose that suggests, but ultimately evades, the aesthetic of female sexual availability, Simpson points to other forms of exploitation. This female subject, fitted with a clean bill of health, may sell her labor on the free market—but what conditions met the Black woman professional who took up a “Secretarial Position” in the 1980s? What was her experience, both of the medical examination and of employment? Simpson’s strategy is to leave such questions open, forcing viewers to arrive at the answers themselves.

If, in You’re Fine, Simpson stages the individual within a broad grid of intelligibility, in another work, 1989’s Dividing Lines, she reveals the leaps we take to arrive at meaning. Confronted by a photograph and its seeming caption, we expect language and image to elucidate one another, to form a cohesive and legible whole. Yet which of the fragments of text in Dividing Lines should we bring to bear on Simpson’s side-by-side and seen-from-behind photographs of a Black woman with short, braided hair? Plastic plaques, engraved with red words, offer us associative play on the term line: “Out of line,” “Silver lining,” “Same ol’ line,” “Color line.” Is the Black female figure before us the subject of “red lining” or a suspect in a “line-up”? Or is this the “same ol’ line,” the allegation of racism? Why does it take an act of cognitive will to associate her with the phrases “line one’s pockets” and “actor’s lines”? The duplication of the figure and the subtle differences between the two images further confound attempts to establish a secure meaning. There are subtle but unmissable differences—the muscles of the figure on the right are visibly tensed, as if the subject has squared her shoulders or even more resolutely turned her back to the viewer, rejecting each and every attempt to read the text of her body.

In You’re Fine and Dividing Lines, Simpson’s language invokes authority, testing its own power to prescribe a reading of the depicted bodies. Elsewhere, however, her text is strangely candid, cryptic only in the way of overheard fragments of conversation. In 1991’s Myths, Simpson presents us with three images of what seem to be African masks, seen from the inside, as if we ourselves were about to don them. These appear alongside another image of a Black woman with her back turned to us. The ensemble is unsettling in its total facelessness, yet the accompanying text is strangely quotidian. One of the six engraved plaques reads: “said that Stevie Wonder wrote My Cheri Amour for her older sister.” Others: “they said they were related to them/they had the same name” and “swore that those were the same sling-backs worn by Dorothy Dandridge in Carmen Jones.”

If the three masks evoke identities one might take up or put on, these stray fragments of text suggest attempts to cohere a sense of personal identity out of disparate references and experiences. This weaving of lies or partial truths into the fabric of the self feels familiar to me, reminds me of how I once told my middle-school classmates that Barack Obama was a distant cousin. It’s a broadly shared experience, yet Simpson carves out space for its particular expression here: Only some people (Black people) can persuasively claim that Stevie Wonder wrote a song for their older sister, or that they are related to the first Black president. As she does elsewhere, Simpson here bridges the particular and the universal, exploring the human experience of self-fashioning by inhabiting the specific space of a selfhood constructed out of the signifiers of Black American identity.