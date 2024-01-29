from Earth’s Last Word (A superstitious poem)

Poems / January 29, 2024
More from The Nation
Isabella Hammad’s Novel of Art and Exile in Palestine Isabella Hammad’s Novel of Art and Exile in Palestine
Enter the Ghost looks at a group of Palestinians who try to put on a production of Hamlet in the occupied West Bank.
How Did Americans Come to Love “Mid-Century Modern”? How Did Americans Come to Love “Mid-Century Modern”?
Solving the riddle of America’s obsession with postwar design and furniture.
Merkwelt Merkwelt
The Brilliant Discontents of Lou Reed The Brilliant Discontents of Lou Reed
A new biography examines the enigma of the musician.
A Road Trip Through America’s Absurd Political Life A Road Trip Through America’s Absurd Political Life
In Sean Price Williams’s debut film, The Sweet East, he pokes fun at the nation's ideological bubbles.
The Metaphysical Horror of “The Curse” The Metaphysical Horror of “The Curse”
From its first moments to its antic end, the series exposes its viewers to an abundance of anxious perturbation but it does something else too: It reveals the absurdity all around...