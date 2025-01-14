Books & the Arts / Hallways of Dislocation The poetry of Fady Joudah. Fady Joudah’s Poetry of Dislocation In his new book of poetry, […], the poet, translator, and ER doctor explores Palestinians’ experiences of exile and displacement—and the difficulty of healing amid the ongoing Nakba.

Illustration by Andrea Ventura.

This article appears in the February 2025 issue.

Being alone and helpless in a hospital corridor —adrift between rooms, shifts, and diagnoses; stripped of one’s property and power, just a name among many others—is the closest that many of Fady Joudah’s American readers may come to understanding the kinds of dispossession that Palestinians have experienced for nearly a century. Lost in the labyrinthine bureaucracy of a cumbersome medical system, with few possessions and limited agency, the hallway patient is forced to justify himself again and again, to explain why he is there, what he needs, what belongs to him. Wheeled from corridor to ward to corridor, he has no permanent place to rest. Nurses come and go abruptly. Just as the patient thinks he has found a somewhat sympathetic doctor, that doctor’s shift ends and another arrives. The new one shows even less interest in his malady. The patient loses all patience when he sees that the doctor is concerned only with treating superficial symptoms rather than addressing the deeper cause.

Books in review […] Buy this book

Joudah—an ER physician and a translator, the child of exiled Palestinians, and for some time now a highly accomplished poet—has long illuminated the ways in which this state of convalescence resonates with his own life and that of his family. For the Houston-based polymath, the indignities of the extractive, for-profit hospital system that he sees his patients caught up in serve as a microcosm of the state of being a refugee, of living in exile with neither rights nor a voice—at least not one that is heard. As Joudah told the Houston Chronicle in 2008, when his first book of poetry, The Earth in the Attic, was published, his poems have long allowed him to bring attention to the harrowing experiences of dislocation that he observes both in hospitals and among his Palestinian family and friends. “For me, being a physician,” he added, it was impossible not to see that “patients are displaced people, at least momentarily.”

In his new volume of poetry, […], published more than 15 years after the first, Joudah retains his focus on the questions of dislocation but now directs his attention to the impossibility of healing amid the protracted and ongoing Nakba. If hospitals and the Palestinian condition once served as metaphors for each other, they now belong to the same literal story: the latest phase of the genocide in which Israeli warplanes and soldiers target hospitals, doctors, nurses, ambulances, and Red Crescent vehicles.

Alongside dislocation are the horrors of a war in which the very people who bring healing to the pained and suffering are themselves wounded or killed. While “not everyone / is a physician,” Joudah reminds us in one poem, “sooner or later everyone / fails to heal.”

This grim reminder is just one of the themes in […]. Others include the need for as well as the difficulties of mourning. “We need to differentiate / between the dead and the not here,” Joudah writes, and yet he notes that this, too, is often impossible. Many are either buried beneath the rubble or have been vaporized by the heat produced by bombs. How can one grieve if all the traditional places of mourning, such as grave sites, don’t exist? How can one grieve when funeral rites—which finalize the separation between the living and the dead—cannot be held?

In this unprecedented assault on not just the living but also the dead, corpses are confiscated, graves desecrated, and entire families killed off so that there’s no one left to mourn them. “Suddenly you / can’t find my body / can’t bury / what you can’t find,” Joudah writes. He reminds us that mourning is itself a luxury that few Palestinians can afford, and that there is no “P” in “PTSD” for a people repeatedly and routinely subjected to violence.

Beyond these keenly observed and beautifully rendered descriptions of Palestine’s tragedy, Joudah’s poems offer a startling diagnosis of our narrowing political horizons and even a prognosis for how we might act within them. Of the many things that have perished in Gaza besides human lives—international law, morality, the myth of the civilized West—it is the death of language that Joudah grieves most: “From time to time, language dies. / It is dying now. / Who is alive to speak it?”

This death of language is also the death of politics and the many avenues we have for imagining it. If language itself is being annihilated, Joudah’s poems challenge us to ask, what is the function of speech in a time of such untold suffering? What can language do when the sight of mutilated bodies doesn’t jolt us into action but instead numbs us into indifference? In […], Joudah’s central and counterintuitive claim about the death of language isn’t so much about the absence of speech—its silencing, muzzling, or muting—but its surplus. The one who “gets to write it most,” he asserts in one poem, is the one who “gets to erase it best.” A surfeit of words can work as an analgesic—even as anesthetics are prohibited from entering Gaza—and logorrhea, like aphasia, is a symptom of an unnameable malady that causes “ineffable suffering.”

In […], Joudah points to other logical contortions that define the Palestinian condition. But he does so while emphatically refusing to play the role of native informant. Earlier, through his English translations of Palestine’s preeminent poet, Mahmoud Darwish, Joudah helped to introduce Palestinian poetry into the canon of American letters. Now, in this time of genocide, he refuses that role altogether. “I am not your translator,” he declares in one poem, echoing James Baldwin’s “I am not your Negro.” As a Palestinian writing in English, “I am not a cultural bridge between the vanquisher and the vanquished.”

Joudah instead seeks to transcend the demands persistently made on him, while still trying to demonstrate his and his people’s suffering. Rejecting the obscene demands made on exhausted, grieving diasporic Palestinians to provide evidence of their very humanity to deadened audiences who often refuse to regard them as such, Joudah focuses his poems elsewhere. Although reality “isn’t hard to see,” he notes in one stanza, we live in “a world that doesn’t” appear to see it.