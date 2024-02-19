Poems / February 19, 2024

[…]

Fady Joudah

Ceasefire now. Before Thanksgiving?
By Christmas or the New Year?

On MLK day or Easter? Forever?
Before old tricks find themselves out,

and genocide is seen through, this year or the next
decade, and scholars sign off on it.

Repetition won’t guarantee wisdom,
but ceasefire now
before your wisdom is an echo.

We need to differentiate
between the dead and the not-here.

We require you to restore your mind
to your heart, its earliest version,

before the world touched it.
After the massacre

who will emerge innocent?
And I, a serf riot
in maximum-security prison

online or behind fences.
Cease now. Sure, you will

have to grant more rights
and cede new ground. Sure,

revolution shall not last.
Shall not end.

Fady Joudah

Fady Joudah is a Palestinian American physician, poet, and translator. His most recent poetry collection is […] from Milkweed Editions.

More from The Nation

A scene from True Detective: Night Country.

The Unanswered Questions of “True Detective” The Unanswered Questions of “True Detective”

[…] Like a Raymond Chandler detective story, Night Country ultimately wants to turn its audience’s attention away from the mysteries of the dead toward those of the living. S…

An illustration of interior design, 1951.

The Bad Politics of Good Taste The Bad Politics of Good Taste

Nathalie Olah’s exploration of the ethics of tastefulness dissects the class-bounded nature of most social and cultural mores.

Books & the Arts / Lauren Kelly

Kentucky SB 150 Protest

Stop Picking on Public Libraries Stop Picking on Public Libraries

You might think that an apparently harmless public good like a library would have no enemies. But in the age of Trump, they have many.

Rebecca Gordon

Cross-section illustration depicting a family in their underground lead fallout shelter, equipped with a geiger counter, periscope, air filter, etc., early 1960s.

Why Billionaires Are Obsessed With the Apocalypse Why Billionaires Are Obsessed With the Apocalypse

In Survival of the Richest, Douglas Rushkoff gets to the bottom of the tech oligarchy’s fixation on protecting themselves from the end times.

Books & the Arts / Jared Marcel Pollen

A model home in Sydney, 1968.

Helen Garner’s Alienating Domesticity  Helen Garner’s Alienating Domesticity 

In her novel The Children’s Bach, the Australian writer conjures a relentless portrait of the comforts and restrictions of family life.

Books & the Arts / Isabella Trimboli

George Eliot

The Many Lives of George Eliot The Many Lives of George Eliot

A new biography examines how the novelist chose to make her life, as well as her fiction and art, outside the conventions of the marriage plot.

Books & the Arts / Francesca Wade