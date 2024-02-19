Ceasefire now. Before Thanksgiving?

By Christmas or the New Year?

On MLK day or Easter? Forever?

Before old tricks find themselves out,

and genocide is seen through, this year or the next

decade, and scholars sign off on it.

Repetition won’t guarantee wisdom,

but ceasefire now

before your wisdom is an echo.

We need to differentiate

between the dead and the not-here.

We require you to restore your mind

to your heart, its earliest version,

before the world touched it.

After the massacre

who will emerge innocent?

And I, a serf riot

in maximum-security prison

online or behind fences.

Cease now. Sure, you will

have to grant more rights

and cede new ground. Sure,

revolution shall not last.

Shall not end.