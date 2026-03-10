Books & the Arts / Stop Making Sense The extreme performance art of Tehching Hsieh Tehching Hsieh—an “Artist Without Art” In his performances, he questioned whether or not an artwork needed to supply a specific meaning in order to generate a feeling.

One Year Performance 1978–1979. (Claire Fergusson)

This article appears in the April 2026 issue.

On September 30, 1978, the performance artist Teh­ching Hsieh had himself locked inside a jail cell he’d built in his studio in lower Manhattan. The space was surrounded by wooden bars and measured just over 100 square feet; it contained a cot, a sink, a mirror, a pail, and a single bare light bulb on one wall. A friend brought Hsieh food and emptied the pail that he used as a toilet. For an entire year, Hsieh did not talk, read, write, listen to music, or watch TV. He thought and paced, slept and ate; he washed his hands and brushed his teeth. Each day, he marked the passage of time by having his photograph taken and carving a single mark into the wall with his nail clippers. On September 29, 1979, he was released.

One Year Performance 1978–1979—or Cage Piece, as it’s more commonly known —was neither Hsieh’s first artwork nor his first performance. But it signaled the start of a period in which he subjected himself to several yearlong feats of endurance in the name of art: After the cage, he would go on to punch a time clock literally once every hour, live outside on the streets of New York City, and tie himself, 24/7, to another artist, Linda Montano. All of these pieces were shaped by strict rules and meticulously documented. Together, they started to bring Hsieh, who was then an undocumented immigrant from Taiwan, into the avant-garde art world of New York—albeit at a remove, since he wasn’t very social and was never quite fluent in English.

By the mid-1980s, many curators, writers, and fellow artists knew what Hsieh was doing—even if, as is so often the case with his work, they didn’t understand his reasons for doing it or what it meant. Some were dismissive, but others responded to the extraordinary nature of his art with engagement and respect. In 1980, the poet and performance artist Jackson Mac Low wrote a postcard to Hsieh, asking (sympathetically, he stressed), “Why do you do such performances?… There must be much more to them than is apparent.” Two years later, in the midst of One Year Performance 1981–1982 (Outdoor Piece), Hsieh was arrested after an altercation with a man on the street; the judge in the case didn’t make Hsieh enter the courtroom, because he’d read an article on the artist’s work in The Wall Street Journal. “These days anything is art,” he commented.

And then, for his fifth and final one-year performance, Hsieh did something truly radical: He dropped out. Beginning on July 1, 1985, he would “not do ART, not talk ART, not see ART, not read ART, not go to ﻿ART gallery and ART museum for one year,” he declared in one of the trademark typewritten announcements that he posted around Soho and mailed to members of the art community. “Just as he was acquiring a significant artistic profile, Hsieh cut himself out of the picture,” the curator Adrian Heathfield writes in Out of Now, a monograph coauthored with Hsieh. “He became an artist without art.”

Shortly after the year was up, Hsieh announced his next project: For 13 years, he would make art but not show it publicly. Now he would be an artist engaged with art again, but also one without an audience—and without an audience, who is there to care about the art?

Hsieh’s followers remained loyal even after he’d abandoned them. His performances weren’t much exhibited or written about, but they became legendary nonetheless, first through word of mouth and later thanks to a DVD he made about his work. In a way, the contours of Hsieh’s story made him a perfect cult figure: He was an outsider who, without any institutional training or backing, had conceived and accomplished feats that seemed to shift the parameters of performance art. And then, without getting any substantial credit for it, he all but disappeared.

As it turned out, Hsieh was hiding in plain sight: After briefly going west as part of the Thirteen Year Plan, he returned to New York, opened an artist residence in Williamsburg, and moved into a loft in Clinton Hill to tend to his archive. At one point, Hsieh opened a café with his wife (it has since closed, and the two have divorced). He sometimes worked in construction. Then, in the late 2000s, he began to receive long-overdue recognition.

The latest iteration of that attention—which includes his representing Taiwan at the 2017 Venice Biennale—is Tehching Hsieh: Lifeworks 1978–1999, a retrospective of the artist’s performances that opened last fall at Dia Beacon. Adapting a layout designed by Hsieh, the exhibition cleverly uses space and documentation to capture the immensity of his work. Within the first four galleries, which are devoted individually to the one-year performances, materials accumulate: hundreds of photographs, time cards, maps, and cassette tapes. Then you arrive at No Art Piece, and the gallery is almost entirely empty. The absence is striking—and it’s followed by an even larger void for the Thirteen Year Plan. The size of each gallery corresponds to the featured piece’s length of time, so the yearlong projects all get the same square footage, while to reach the end of the Thirteen Year Plan gallery, you must traverse a huge, evocative space filled only with structural columns. (Even the gaps between the galleries themselves correspond to the amount of time that passed between the works.)

The show, in essence, generates an embodied experience. A year sounds measurable but still abstract, until you’re standing in a room surrounded by 365 photographs of Hsieh that could be identical if not for the growth of his hair. What’s more, in order to really see that progression, you must move your own body. Ingeniously, and somewhat ironically, all of this physicality serves to dramatize the highly conceptual nature of Hsieh’s art.

Yet what exactly are those concepts? In other words, what is Hsieh’s work really about? The difficulty in answering that question, and the many attempts people have made to do so, is part of Hsieh’s ongoing mystique. (To wit, 770 people showed up for the artist’s talk at Dia Beacon on opening day.) Cage Piece could be read as a commentary on the severity of imprisonment; No Art Piece might be about a creative block. But the retrospective demonstrates that Hsieh’s art doesn’t have straightforward subject matter so much as a clear, overpowering form. And that form shapes the work’s defining paradoxes: It is rigorous yet excessive, philosophical yet irrational. It is simultaneously private and public, life as much as art. Most important, it often seems senseless—and that senselessness is what gives it meaning.