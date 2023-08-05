Books & the Arts / Friends and Lovers Brandon Taylor’s fiction of class and campuses. Brandon Taylor’s Sweeping Comedies of Manners The Late Americans works the way that university towns do. People move in, move out, move on—not everyone gets to meet, but everyone temporarily occupies the same spaces.

This article appears in the August 21/28, 2023 issue

In his review of Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You?, which appeared in The New York Times in 2021, the writer Brandon Taylor took a certain tendency in contemporary fiction to task. In the growing body of novels about the panic and precarity of 21st-century life, Taylor noted, the central characters—often middle-class white women—talk fretfully about “their privilege and access to capital” as a stand-in for an “actual class critique.” But, he wondered, “is that enough?”

When it came to Rooney’s novel, Taylor had his doubts. He wasn’t convinced that Beautiful World had successfully converted the chatty despair of its small cast of charismatic characters into an “actual consideration” of the social and economic roles they occupied, though he did acknowledge that the novel at least made a “charming” if “also frustrating” attempt to do so. But the larger question in Taylor’s review remains: What does it mean for a novel to engage in actual class critique today? The 19th- and early-20th-century fiction that largely occupies his thinking as a critic—novels by Émile Zola, Henry James, and Edith Wharton, among others—peer into the social roles of a multitude of characters to consider the minute gradations and degradations of class. One might say that the kind of contemporary novel that Taylor interrogates in his review, with its tight focus on “the tableaux of feeling overwhelmed” in the quotidian lives of individual protagonists, does the opposite.

Ironically, Taylor’s debut novel, Real Life, proved to be similarly evasive in its engagement with class. A work of campus fiction set in a prestigious, primarily white biology department, it sketched the network of racial, sexual, and economic tensions that formed the background to the story of its protagonist, Wallace, a gay Black graduate student. But much of the novel’s class analysis was eclipsed by the workings of Wallace’s immediate emotional responses to the world around him; Real Life hewed closely to his perspective alone.

Taylor’s new novel, The Late Americans, however, takes on the challenge of telling the multiple stories of a larger social milieu in scattered yet granular detail. Set at the University of Iowa, it follows an academic year in the life of young people living in Iowa City, students and otherwise, as they grapple not only with their own privileges and access to capital but also with the absence of both in the lives of those around them. Here we get a finely detailed, even pointillistic portrait of class and the ways it can make and unmake human relationships. Shifting from one point of view to the next, the novel also breaks out of the cloistered perspective of a single protagonist and examines how a slew of characters notice (and just as often fail to notice) their class positions. The dynamism of the novel comes from its movement between these characters but also from its ability to see past them to the social structures that organize so much of their lives. As in the big, sweeping novels of Zola, James, and Wharton, bit by bit the reader comes to see the larger systems that these characters are bound up with, either by choice or circumstance, and the way these systems make them who they are.

The novel’s shape is deceptively simple: Each chapter of The Late Americans focuses on a different character, observed through a limited omniscient third-person perspective. The narrative’s focus bounces gently from one person to the next via social contact. We get incisive one-line sketches of several MFA students specializing in poetry—Beth, Helen, Noli, Mika, and Linda—before realizing that their classmate Seamus is the first of our central characters. We then skip to Fyodor, whom Seamus meets at a bar, and his boyfriend, Timo, then leapfrog again over Timo’s friend Goran to his boyfriend, Ivan, and via Ivan to a cohort of dance students. While many of these characters are separated by class, education, and identity, they are also connected—often unpredictably so—through the bars and coffee shops, the shared passions, and the planned and unplanned proximity created by a small Midwestern college town.

Appropriately, we are introduced to Seamus by way of one of the more familiar set pieces in fiction set at the University of Iowa: a horrendously uncomfortable seminar in the Writers’ Workshop. Seamus is a gay, white, Ivy League–educated man who rolls his eyes at invocations of personal trauma and intentionally enrages his fellow students with his response to the poem being discussed. Yet even if he is one of those guys, once we follow him out of the classroom, we learn that much of his performed privilege is just that: an act. Seamus comes from a working-class family marked by the traumas of sexual and emotional abuse. This is information that he resists sharing with his peers; instead, he trolls them. “I’m triggered by your insults,” he taunts his classmates, even as he hints at how vulnerable he is. “They remind me of my torturous childhood. Please stop.”

To make ends meet, Seamus has a job working at a hospice, and it is there that we begin to see another side of him. Speaking to Bert, a local man whose cruel father is dying there, Seamus feels that, if anything, he is the one with an advantage, and so he experiences “some of that old Marxist guilt. The reflexive pity and shame of being a little better off than a person to whom he was speaking.”

Seamus’s “reflexive pity and shame” are aggravatingly clear to Bert, who views him as just another elitist college kid. Yet as they speak, Seamus learns that Bert, whose father owns the land on which they’re standing, is financially more stable than he is. Class cuts in many contradictory ways, and Seamus tries to make sense of his swift movement in and out of his various social positions. One can, he concludes, “simultaneously [occupy] two systems then. How strange these networks of human relation.” These networks are made even stranger and more convoluted by a terrifyingly brutal eruption of violence between the two men.

But just as we begin to know Seamus, Taylor quickly pivots to another life. (He is, after all, trying to paint a many-figured mural rather than a single portrait.) Yet he chooses not one of the more predictable characters—Bert, perhaps, or one of the poetry students—but instead Fyodor, the man who briefly chats with Seamus at a bar. Fyodor is a townie, a worker at a meatpacking plant who is in an on-again, off-again relationship with Timo, a grad student in mathematics. Fyodor and Timo are initially drawn together by their commonalities—both are mixed-race gay men—but their relationship is constantly challenged by reminders of the differences that exist within what they share: Timo comes from a successful professional family that lacks the cushion of generational wealth that some of his peers have. Yet though he is constantly aware of money as a problem, it is not in the acute, pragmatic way that Fyodor is. When Timo complains about Fyodor’s job, citing the “morally indefensible” nature of killing and eating animals, Fyodor replies, “This is what my life is. You think that this will be temporary, but it isn’t. This is what my life is. What I will be.” Timo cannot comprehend the starkness of Fyodor’s frustrated declaration or understand what experiences could motivate it. Like Seamus and Bert, the two men are never fully visible to each other.