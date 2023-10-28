Books & the Arts / Unhappy Together Annie Baker’s <em>Infinite Life</em>. The Small Gestures and Big Questions of Annie Baker’s Plays In Infinite Life, Baker asks: How do you reach out to others when everyone ultimately suffers alone?

A scene from Infinite Life. (Ahron R. Foster)

Annie Baker’s new play, Infinite Life, is about pain—experiencing it, communicating it, and living with it. It also seeks to dramatize how chronic pain fractures the connection between a person’s body and mind, how it completely scrambles one’s sense of self. The play, which ran from August 18 through October 15 at the Linda Gross Theater in New York, opens on a series of chaise longues, the kind you’d find encircling a hotel pool. Most of these are arranged in a line facing the proscenium, so that the audience and the cast sit in direct confrontation. The characters—five women and one man, who range in age from their 40s to their 70s—are patients at a clinic in Northern California that specializes in chronic pain management. They’re there for different reasons (cancer, vertigo, Lyme disease), but they’re all receiving the same treatment: a days-long fast, during which they subsist on water or juice. As the play unfolds, we watch the cast mostly lying around and convalescing during the day, passing the time by napping or reading or engaging in intermittent conversation, before retiring to their off-stage bedrooms, where they struggle alone.

Sofi (Christina Kirk) is the youngest, most inexperienced patient, and she serves as both our guide through chronic pain and our marker of time. She divides the scenes by dramatically announcing how many minutes or hours have passed; the stage lights brighten or dim to indicate day and night. During the day, Sofi speaks with the older patients about their families and the books they’re reading, only to spin out completely when she’s alone in the evening. We watch as, hungry and in agony, she calls her estranged husband’s voicemail, hungry and in agony, to leave anguished messages about how her body feels like the center of a blowtorch. Other times, she leaves explicit messages on a coworker’s voicemail without any expectation of their being returned.

“I’m normally a really healthy person,” Sofi remarks at one point, in the insistent tone of someone struggling with new circumstances. Kirk’s performance, alternating between mild-mannered and desperate, captures the frustration of living with an illness, possibly for the foreseeable future. Infinite Life takes place over a span of almost two weeks. During this period, Sofi tries to address the pain she feels in her bladder and pelvis; by the time she leaves the clinic, she feels exactly the same. Baker’s work has never been sentimental, which is certainly true here; her characters tend not to resolve their crises, even as they seek to break out of old patterns and find new forms of human connection. Infinite Life asks: How do you reach out to others when everyone ultimately suffers alone?

Through the play’s dialogue, Baker depicts illness as a kind of language unto itself. It has its own grammar and vocabulary: the scientific names of diseases, different treatment regimens with varying degrees of success, personal histories chronicling overlapping maladies. Yvette (Mia Katigbak), Elaine (Brenda Pressley), and Ginnie (Kristine Nielsen)—who have either previously attended the clinic or are in the later stages of their fast—openly share their experiences and advice: It’s normal to throw up bile; just sip the juice, don’t gulp it, and you’ll eventually feel amazing; day two or three is the worst.

They also trade medical terms like currency and recount stories of their conditions with the casual calm of someone who’s related it countless times. In one monologue, Yvette discusses how a botched C-section led to years of pain that ultimately culminated in the surgical removal of her bladder, which she describes as a relief. Then doctors found a tumor in her breast, which miraculously shrank to nothing during her previous stay at the clinic. Now she’s back because her cancer has recurred.

Meanwhile, Eileen (Marylouise Burke), the oldest patient, offers a more enigmatic presence. Though she’s undoubtedly kind and curious, it’s suggested that her deeply religious sense of propriety keeps her at a certain distance from the others, especially when they engage in profane conversation. Her age and fragility also serve as something of a cautionary tale for them: It might go on like this forever, and faith can only explain so much. In one harrowing nighttime scene, Eileen describes a torturous flare-up during which she bemoans her inadequate treatment and lashes out at her fellow patients. She relates this outburst in the past tense even as she describes it in the present, which gives the impression that it happened to someone else a while ago.

Pain is paradoxical in Infinite Life: As the physical self becomes disconnected from an intensely negative feeling, like a severed limb lying across the room, the mind is left to constantly make sense of the emergency at hand. Baker specializes in the drama of identity crises; although this takes on an explicitly corporeal dimension in her latest work, it’s often an abstract, psychological condition in her other plays. The Aliens (2010) traces a rising college student’s fleeting friendship with two slackers in their early 30s who loiter outside a coffee shop. Her gothic-tinged John, from 2015, chronicles a collapsing romance in full view of an aging innkeeper in her bed-and-breakfast. Set in a mysterious writers’ room, The Antipodes (2017) examines the value of storytelling in a culture that fetishizes a good yarn but is hostile to hard truths. The Flick (2013), her best-known play, follows three employees of a run-down, single-screen movie theater. In each, Baker situates her audience in the belly of angst without offering an escape hatch. She luxuriates in pregnant silences and slight shifts in her characters’ body language; she subverts spectacle entirely and teases out the relationships between people and spaces—how we fill them or let them define us. The goal is to leave her audience marinating in an uncomfortable feeling.