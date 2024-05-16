Poems / An Inn for the Coven

Witch hazel going wild along the

walkway. And all the spots to sit

and read our spell books. And all

the ways to keep them out. Two

black cats and a beaver who eats

carrots all day. Every room an

upper room even on the ground

floor. And bee boxes in the way

way back. And the sweet man who

comes to keep them. All our loves

are witches too. Or warlocks. All

our children and all our children.

Welcome. Water running in the

brook. Clean enough to drink from

our hands. And seven sources. And

a deep well. All for us and all for

those we bring over. Four swings in

the branches. A library in every

hollow. And birds. So many birds

we stop trying to name them. We’ll

just let them be with their own

names. Maybe they’ll tell us.

Porches. Tomatoes in the summer

and pumpkins in the fall. And curry

leaves and curry blossoms. Jasmine

in the rooms at night. All loves

protected. All of us playing

cribbage on the lawn.



(This poem originally appeared in You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World.)