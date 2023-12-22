Books & the Arts / The Misguided Satire of American Fiction The Misguided Satire of “American Fiction” A buzzy film adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure, a novel about publishing’s racial politics, misreads what is truly ailing the book industry.

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction. (Photo by Claire Folger)

“Deadbeat dads, rappers, crack”—that’s what Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), the writer at the center of American Fiction, says his latest novel is about. He’s talking to Arthur (John Ortiz), his confused agent who’s just read a passage aloud and stumbled over the clunky ebonics. “I be standing outside in the night,” Arthur clumsily recites.

Monk doesn’t typically write this way: His last novel was a retelling of Aeschylus’ The Persians. But reeling from personal tragedies and repeatedly rejected by editors who insist that his work “isn’t Black enough,” he’s decided to indulge the racism of the literary marketplace. He titles his new book My Pafology, loads the story with stereotypes, and writes under an assumed name, Stagg R. Leigh. (The pseudonym invokes the folkloric Black outlaw Stagger Lee, but only Monk seems to be in on the joke.) He tells Arthur to submit My Pafology to publishers without explanation, hoping that every editor who receives it is insulted. “You said you wanted Black stuff. That’s Black, right?” Monk sneers.

The impish prank backfires. Editors don’t recoil from the book; they love it and offer big bucks to Leigh, its fictitious author—a twist that initiates the ironic game of chicken at the heart of American Fiction. If Monk reveals Leigh’s true identity, he’ll have to examine and maybe even relinquish his anger over the state of Black literature; if he goes along for the ride, he’ll have to live with being a hypocrite and a sellout.

Written and directed by Cord Jefferson, American Fiction loosely adapts Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure. But where Everett was concerned with literary culture and the plight of the Black author, Jefferson widens the story to address cultural production as a whole. Responding to what he has called a “poverty of imagination” in how contemporary media depict Black people, the television writer and former journalist presents his film as a dare.

While American Fiction is frequently funny and subtly nests a moving family drama within its comedy, the film’s critiques of Black representation are thin and vague. Jefferson’s screenplay presents the marketplace as the totality of Black art, rarely exploring the perspectives of the people who make or consume it. By depicting Black art as a commodity rather than a culture—of artists, audiences, and critics—the film ends up undermining its own appeal for richer Black expression.

Monk is fiercely opinionated. In the opening scenes, where we see him at his day job as a college professor, he stops one of his lectures to berate a student who wants a warning before reading literature that features racial slurs. Moments later, he mocks his colleagues in a meeting about his behavior; his every word is a barb. Wright makes him personable, though, portraying Monk as tetchy but playful, a wise guy among the rubes. Monk’s dry wit and quick temper set the tone for the film, which swivels between sardonic and anguished.

The California college that employs Monk soon encourages him to go on sabbatical to cool off, a request that coincides with his planned trip to Boston for an academic conference and visits with his mother, Agnes (Leslie Uggams), and his sister, Lisa (Tracee Ellis Ross). Monk obliges and heads east, where his frustrations only mount. Arthur tells him that another editor has passed on his most recent literary novel, and he learns that his mother is beginning to show signs of dementia. Then his panel at the conference draws a meager crowd. It turns out that his time slot overlaps with a talk and reading by Sintara Golden (Issa Rae), the author of We’s Lives in da Ghetto. Monk catches the end of her session, which has a rapt audience and no empty seats. He’s bewildered by Golden’s command of the room, his face twisting into despair when the Oberlin-educated author code-switches from standard English to AAVE. To Monk, she’s a phony; to the attendees, she’s a purveyor of “real” and “raw” Black stories. When he later writes My Pafology, he’s responding in part to what he saw in that room, lashing out at readers who would choose the crudeness of Golden’s work over the presumed merit of his own.

The frustration Monk feels is not unique to American Fiction. Other Black creators have found their art and sense of self corrupted by the whims of a white audience. The sitcom Atlanta, the historical drama When They See Us, Jordan Peele’s sci-fi western Nope, and Noname’s album Sundial are among the many recent works that have taken direct aim at how popular culture represents Black people. These works addressed themselves to more than just white people, though: They depict Black identity as landscapes, terrains, inner and outer worlds. To its detriment, American Fiction is provincial, the story rarely venturing beyond its protagonist’s fussy hang-ups.

This narrow focus on Monk partly stems from the source material. Erasure is told in the first person and emphatically uses texts to convey Monk’s thoughts and biases. Everett plays with form throughout the novel, inserting transcripts of phone calls, a rejection letter from a publisher, Monk’s CV, and other texts into the narrative. The glut of forms foregrounds Monk’s erudite tastes and heightens the irony of his inability to connect with people. Jefferson’s Monk, on the other hand, comes across more as a hater. His criticism of We’s Lives in da Ghetto and Black art like it reads as reactive: He’s more of a contrarian than an aesthete.

Jefferson tries to indicate Monk’s deeper sensibilities by immersing him in a media environment rife with Black pain and stereotypes. After catching Golden’s reading, Monk visits a bookstore that features a huge display for her book, a moment that suggests work like hers is highly in demand. Even more insulting to Monk, the store relegates his novels to the African American studies section. In retaliation, he scolds a worker and relocates his books to the fiction section. And at various points in the movie, Monk encounters clips from movies like Get Rich or Die Tryin’, New Jack City, Django Unchained, 12 Years a Slave, and Boyz n the Hood. Stories of slavery, gangs, rappers, and ghetto life, Jefferson suggests, are the only Black representations that pop culture embraces.