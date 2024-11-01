Politics / Donald Trump Makes American Women an Offer They Can’t Refuse The former president wants to turn gender relations into a protection racket. Edit

“Donald Trump, protector of women?” (Jabin Botsford / Getty Images)

Donald Trump thinks and acts like a gangster—which is why his offers of protection always carry an undertone of threat. As my Nation colleague Sasha Abramsky and others have noted, Trump’s foreign policy is premised on the idea that the United States would act as a global Godfather, protecting allies in Europe and Asia in return for their tributes, but also perfectly willing to throw to the wolves those who don’t pay. Trump’s message to NATO has often been a variation of, “nice little European security system you have here, would be a pity if anything happened to it.”

The same rhetoric of protection governs Trump’s domestic agenda. He casts himself as the strongman who can defend his supporters from various bogeymen, not just liberals and Democrats, but also, more fancifully and hysterically, from socialists, Marxists, communists, Black Lives Matter, antifa, marauding immigrants, and even (taking his usual lies to the point of absurdity) cat-and-dog-eating Haitians.

In this presidential cycle, Trump’s protection racket has taken on a sinister misogynist dimension. Trailing in polls with women because he ended the constitutional right to abortion by nominating three reactionary Supreme Court justices—and because of his own infamous sexism—Trump has developed a new line: that he’s a protector of women.

Speaking at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump went even further than his normal spiel by acknowledging that the protection he was offering wasn’t consensual. Trump started by admitting that his own campaign advisors told him that his description of himself as the protector of women was “very inappropriate.” Trump says he responded, “I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women.” Then Trump added, “I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it, whether the women like it or not, I’m going to protect them.”

Kamala Harris responded by saying Trump’s rhetoric was, “very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their rights and their ability to make decisions about their own lives including their own bodies.”

Trump is not just harkening back to an older patriarchy but also zeroing in on the anxiety of his young male followers. Faced with what polls predict as a surge of women supporting Harris, the Trump campaign has decided that the gender gap can work in their favor if they can just rile up men enough—particularly young men.

On Wednesday, prominent Trump supporter Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA spelled out the anxiety at play in a tweet:

Early vote has been disproportionately female. If men stay at home, Kamala is president. It’s that simple. If you want a vision of the future if you don’t vote, imagine Kamala’s voice cackling, forever. Men need to GO VOTE NOW.

Commenting on Kirk’s lament, Jess Bidgood of The New York Times noted:

It was a post that managed to both bemoan and explain a dynamic that has come to define the country’s first presidential election since the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion. The gender gap between Harris and former President Donald Trump has grown large enough that just the fact of high turnout among women is enough to spook Republicans — and yet they keep talking about women in ways that may further intensify that gap. So Kirk may well be right that they need to scare up more men.

Bidgood observes that, “The gender gap is especially pronounced among young voters. Among men between 18 and 29, Trump leads 58 percent to 37 percent, while Harris leads 67 percent to 28 percent among young women.”

The problem for Trump is that not only is he more opposed by women than he is supported by men, but also that women historically vote at a significantly higher rate than me. Traditionally, women vote by a rate roughly two percent higher than men: in 2020, 53 per cent of women voted as against 51.3 per cent of men.