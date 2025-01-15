Books & the Arts / A Magic Mountain Olga Tokarczuk’s new rules for realism. Olga Tokarczuk’s New Rules for Realism In The Empusium, the Polish novelist’s first novel since her Nobel, she pays homage to Thomas Mann in order to redraw the boundaries of the realist novel.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the February 2025 issue.

In his 1956 study The Meaning of Contemporary Realism, the Marxist philosopher and literary critic Georg Lukács distinguished between two literary traditions. Comparing the works of Thomas Mann, whom he considers a realist writer, with the works of Franz Kafka, whom he positions as a modernist, Lukács argued that Mann presents a view of individuals as social and political beings who are firmly rooted in an identifiable time and place. Kafka’s parables, by contrast, for Lukács, are stories of alienated individuals who are meaninglessly “thrown into the world” and they are consequently static and ahistorical.

The Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk sees the problem of literary form and social change a little differently. In her 2019 Nobel Prize lecture, she speaks of the need to create a new realism, “a sort of neo-surrealism” that goes “against the grain…of cause-and-effect.” For Tokarczuk, the Central European parable is not an alienating literary form but a way of finding a common formula for people’s otherwise disparate lives. “For the hero of the parable,” she writes, “is at once himself, a person living under specific historical and geographical conditions, yet at the same time he also goes well beyond those concrete particulars, becoming a kind of Everywhere Everyman.” The parable, Tokarczuk intimates, has a quality that is not simply anti-realist but also anti-national.

Tokarczuk has long been recognized as one of the most important novelists in Poland since the Cold War. Her novels are comic and melancholy, epically conceived yet resolutely private: They are hermetic puzzles to be solved, novels that quiver with metaphysical ideas that make conventional genres look curiously unfamiliar. Tokarczuk is best known internationally for Flights, her sixth novel, which won the Man Booker Prize in 2018, and The Books of Jacob, which the Nobel committee referred to as her “magnum opus,” a magnificent, deeply researched novel about the 18th-century mystic and sect leader Jacob Frank.

In Poland, Tokarczuk has a reputation for speaking out against the government’s right-wing agenda, and many of her novels align with her political concerns: anti-nationalism, women’s rights, and threats to the environment. One finds these themes in Flights and The Books of Jacob and in her earlier work as well. Her novel Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, published in English in 2017, was an eccentric, darkly comic feminist murder mystery and a European parable about animal rights.

Tokarczuk’s latest novel, The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story, follows in this spirit: It is a feminist noir reworking of Mann’s 1924 novel The Magic Mountain. Translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones, The Empusium is not exactly a literary homage or unequivocal pastiche. It is something more slippery, interesting, and impish: a resonant echo chamber of a transitional historical moment in the collective psyche and the political composition of Europe. In the book, Tokarczuk moves Mann’s story from its setting in the Berghof sanatorium in Davos, Switzerland, to a lesser-known resort, Göbersdorf in the Silesian mountains in what is now western Poland (the treatment of consumption practiced in Davos was modeled after Göbersdorf). But in compressing the time frame of the novel and transplanting its geographical setting eastward, Tokarczuk shifts our interest from Mann’s comic encyclopedia of Enlightenment ideas to the explosions of reality and time that linger on the outskirts of the sanatorium and its grandly deflated narrative of European modernity. In the inert, anachronistic space of the sanatorium, history rushes in.

The Empusium opens in September 1913 with the arrival of Mieczyslaw Wojnicz, a young Polish man, the son of an engineer from Lwów (now Lviv in Western Ukraine) with tuberculosis. His destination is Wilhelm Opitz’s Guesthouse for Gentlemen, one of a complex of health resorts in the Silesian mountains. The Guesthouse stands in the shadow of the Oberdorf sanatorium and is more affordable than the other guesthouses near Oberdorf, but there is a faint promise—narrated with irony from the start—that its occupants will make their way up the health-resort hierarchy.

Mann delights in the fairy-tale temporality of the Berghof, where a new ideal of health creates an intoxicating atmosphere that removes its residents from the concerns of the “flat” world below. But in Tokarczuk’s novel, which was written during the Covid-19 pandemic, the escape from the daily reality of material production entails a confrontation with the specter of the history of reproduction. The Empusium redirects our attention from the beguiling artifice of a triumphant narrative of health to the forests beyond it, where the phantomic presence of femininity—of dead mothers, old witch tales, local fables, and irrational forces—takes hold.

These spectral entities invade the resort as well. Nothing is quite as it seems in the Guesthouse for Gentlemen. Barely a day into his stay, Wojnicz finds the body of a woman (the one who brought him breakfast that morning) laid out on the dining-room table. She is revealed to have hanged herself (or, at least, that is the story presented to him) and to have been Opitz’s wife (who was reportedly treated violently, like a servant).

Opitz and the other residents appear undisturbed by this death and try their best to keep the guesthouse running as usual. But something strange has been released into the atmosphere. As Wojnicz intuits, there is no getting away from the fact that the health resort “was now the site of violent death.” The men continue to debate the place of women in the public sphere, the caliber of their writing, their right to vote, and their inherent irrationality (which makes it seemingly impossible to determine why Klara Opitz killed herself). But these attempts to suppress women and death only drive the power of the unconscious more forcefully into view.

Opitz and his motley crew of bourgeois gentlemen tell each other witch tales they pretend not to believe in, washing down stories of the void with a mystical liqueur, Schwärmerei, and raising a toast—”to hell with Koch’s bacilli” (referring to the scientist who identified tuberculosis)—as they convince themselves that the Balkan conflict is easing up: controlled, rational pronouncements, with chaos trailing behind. On a walk in the forest, Wojnicz, who has been brought up in an enterprising all-male household (with a nanny), is initiated into the culture of the “charcoal burners,” who are seasonal workers in the area. He is also introduced to the totemic dolls or Tuntschi—mossy effigies that evoke the power of something uncanny —that the charcoal burners fabricate to keep themselves company while they labor away in the absence of women.