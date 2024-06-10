World / India’s Elections Shocked the World. They Shouldn’t Have. The roots of the revolt against Narendra Modi’s government were visible to anyone who cared to look.

Narendra Modi speaks to members of the media outside the President’s House in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 7, 2024.

(Prakash Singh / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Ab ki baar, chaar so paar!” Over the last six months, millions of Bharatiya Janata (Indian People’s) Party (BJP) supporters reveled in their party’s official slogan for the 2024 Indian parliamentary elections, bellowing it at rallies and meetings across the country. The phrase roughly translates to “This time around, we’ll get over 400 seats!”—a swaggering proclamation that radiated inevitability.

In the run-up to the election, the BJP’s preening seemed at least somewhat justified. The 400+ goal felt audacious, but always felt possible—at times, even certain. The party’s electoral coalition emerged out of the last parliamentary election in 2019 with 352 seats (303 for the BJP alone)—a powerful mandate in the 543-seat chamber that put 400 seats within close reach. Polls pointed to another decisive victory, giving even more ballast to the slogan. And, most of all, at the helm of the BJP sits Narendra Modi, who’s among the most charismatic, magnetic, and indomitable politicians that India has ever seen.

Much has been written about Modi’s decade as prime minister. His Hindu nationalist politics, which has turned hundreds of millions of Indian Muslims into targets of the state, are well-known, as is his evisceration of Indian civil society. It’s clear what a third consecutive landslide win would have facilitated: an era of unipolar, one-party politics, where Modi’s already significant capture of state institutions would deepen to the extent that BJP machinery became fully indistinguishable from everyday bureaucratic governance. It would have been a tripling down on the repression that has become so normalized throughout Indian society: more opposition political leaders and journalists thrown into jail; more state-sanctioned vigilante violence targeting religious, caste, and cultural minorities; more capture of bureaucratic institutions; and more crackdowns on dissenting speech.

This grim scenario began to seem like a reality on June 1, with the official release of exit polls. Numerous polls promised a remarkable showing for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the electoral coalition headed by the BJP. Almost all of them had the NDA surpassing the 350-seat mark, and some even had the group edging close to 400. All of India’s mainstream news channels (which have effectively devolved into mouthpieces for the BJP) went into a manic frenzy—casting aside any pretense of objectivity and adopting a tone of open celebration. Slowly, the news of the exit polls reached Western media outlets, who rushed to forecast a thumping reelection victory for the prime minister and his party.

But when official vote counts began trickling in on June 4, it became clear that the exit polls had been wildly incorrect (some have even alleged that exit poll manipulation took place). One pollster broke down sobbing on national television over the scale of his firm’s errors.

As it turned out, the BJP wasn’t going to add 100 seats to its coalition. The party was actually hemorrhaging seats across the country—most shockingly, in constituencies across its strongholds in the north in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The BJP ultimately lost 63 seats, ending up with 240. For the first time since coming to office in 2014, the party lacked an absolute majority, meaning that it would have to depend on its NDA allies to form a coalition government. Now, the NDA alliance sits at 293 seats. Meanwhile, INDIA, the electoral alliance led by the Congress Party, the left-of-center, secular, national opposition party, exceeded all expectations, netting 246 seats.

The eulogies for Indian democracy delivered in the weeks and months leading to the election now feel premature, even absurd. The Indian democratic project appears more robust and resilient than many people anticipated, and its voters rebuked the illiberal, one-party abyss presented by the BJP. Even though the cult of Modi and the specter of Hindu nationalism remain far from vanquished, they have suffered a significant, historic loss.

Even as Modi’s aura of invincibility remained pristine from afar, some close observers of Indian politics maintained that a landslide reelection victory was far from guaranteed. One point of evidence seemed to be the BJP’s inability to mobilize the grassroots zeal that powered it to victory in the previous two parliamentary elections. While the last two election cycles featured a raucous base of BJP supporters and an energized party machinery, this election season was characterized by a palpable silence, both among voters and Hindu nationalist footsoldiers. But mainstream news outlets, which remained captured by pro-Modi forces, rarely confronted BJP leaders with any serious or rigorous questioning of their party’s organizational difficulties during the campaign.

Historically, the BJP has relied on volunteers from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (National Volunteer Organization, RSS) to carry out much of the legwork of campaigning. The RSS is a century-old, pan-Indian volunteer paramilitary group, influenced by the ideologies of Nazi Germany and fascist Italy, that boasts millions of members (some call it the largest volunteer organization in the world) to proselytize the Hindu nationalist cause. The RSS has been implicated in fomenting numerous instances of mob violence over the last seven decades (it’s even been banned from India on three occasions), and it anchors an entire network of Hindu nationalist organizations, including women’s groups, youth groups, labor unions, and overseas chapters. The BJP spawned out of the RSS as its political wing, and Modi himself has been in the RSS since he was a child.