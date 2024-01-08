Politics / Do as I Say, Not as I Do The comforting lessons in good will and friendship Apple, Netflix, and Disney flaunt are benign distractions that deflect attention from their two-fisted business behavior.

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger speak during the annual Times DealBook summit, on November 29, 2023, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Call me old-fashioned, but swimming in the warm bath of feel-good TV, I have to wonder: Do the entertainment giants practice what they preach? Take Shape Island, a new kids’ show featuring a circle, triangle, and square, streaming on Apple TV. The New York Times described it as “a charming animated series [that] teaches young kids about friendship.” Is friendship high on the agenda of Apple TV’s parent, the hardware giant sitting atop an Everest of cash? Apple would apparently like us to think so.

Shape Island isn’t the only show on Apple TV that flaunts its feel-good vibes. Indeed, many of the other virtues—kindness, humility, diligence, et al.—are served up in Ted Lasso, the series that put Apple TV on the map. Its eponymous hero, a fish-out-water soccer coach, is so friendly he might make Mr. Rogers blush with embarrassment. Bill Lawrence, an executive producer on the show, called it “a sunshine enema.” Ted is such a paragon of positive thinking that he is emboldened to say things like “I believe in hope.” In case hope fails, he falls back on “I believe in believe.”

Apple, on the other hand, believes in profits. Forget the alleged copyright infringements that have jeopardized its latest line of smart watches. Apple’s pursuit of profits has led it to China, the world’s biggest movie market that is not only a honey pot of potential ticket-buyers to the tune of $40 billion a year, but a key cog in its supply chain, manufacturing iPhones. Consequently, as the New York Times revealed two years ago, the company “shares customer data with the Chinese government… proactively removes apps to placate Chinese officials… [and] banned apps from a Communist Party critic.” When China conducted military drills to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in the summer of 2022, Apple alerted its suppliers there to label parts, “Made in Taiwan, China.” Business Insider reported that Apple knew one of its Chinese-based suppliers was using child labor, but three years elapsed before it finally cut its ties. (Apple has denied and/or disputed some of these reports.)

In November, 2023, Apple cancelled Jon Stewart’s show, reportedly because of his critical remarks about China. As a leading TV executive was recently quoted as saying, “If someone has something to say that’s controversial, and it’s going to affect the sale of iPhones, you can be sure it’s not going to get said.”

Domestically, Apple’s China is Texas. It is one of the state’s largest employers, with 7,000 workers making MacBook Pro’s in Austin, but it failed to take a stand against Governor Greg Abbot’s crusade against abortion which, according to the Times, has contributed to unprecedented “unrest” among its employees who have also complained about “verbal abuse, sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination at work.” Apple’s fetish for secrecy prevents them from airing these issues with the company or even one another. Apparently it’s circles, triangles, and squares can’t talk to one another.

Disney’s relationship to China is just as fraught as Apple’s. CEO Bob Iger managed to talk the Chinese into allowing Disney to open two theme parks there, one in Shanghai and one in Hong Kong, but the government has a history of closing its theaters and therefore its multi-billion dollar market to Hollywood movies going back at least to 1997, when it banned Martin Scorsese’s Kundun,which it deemed too sympathetic to Tibet—and when it subsequently banned Brad Pitt’s Seven Years in Tibet,as well as Deadpool, Black Widow, Nomandland, and others for their political indiscretions. With regard to Kundun, Iger’s predecessor, Michael Eisner, was all too willing to eat crow before China’s mandarins: “The bad news is that the film was made; the good news is that nobody watched it. Here I want to apologize, and in the future we should prevent this sort of thing, which insults our friends, from happening.”

Iger, showing considerably more finesse than Eisner, kept his tongue from licking the boot by adding a Chinese plot line to Iron Man 3, shot in Beijing, that was missing from the US version. When Chinese censors deemed The Ancient One in the Doctor Strange comic too Tibetan, he was anglicized in the movie version, although ploys like that didn’t always work. Disney’s Marvel films have always been at the mercy of Sino-American relations, as China opened its market to some, but not to others.

A political liberal, Iger thought about running for president against Trump in 2016. He has embraced “positive messaging,” aka, political correctness, aerating Disney oldies with whiffs of diversity. The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid features a black actress, Halle Bailey, as Ariel, and the live-action remake of Snow White will feature Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, in the title role. (Over at Disney’s Marvel, last year’s female-filled The Marvels bombed, becoming its worst-grossing superhero movie yet.) When The Little Mermaid flopped in China, some attributed it to Chinese racism, while others more generously explained that “political correctness” doesn’t resonate there, and still others argued that it was a reflection of resentment over the American inclination to blame China for Covid.

Politically, Iger is a contradictory figure. Despite his liberal leanings, during the pandemic he was excoriated by Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt’s brother Roy O., and the daughter of O.’s son Roy E., long a thorn in her family’s corporate side. She attacked Disney’s leadership for its shabby treatment of its approximately 223,000 employees during the pandemic when it closed its parks. “Let’s not pretend that [they] go somewhere and disappear,” she wrote, quoting multiple park employees complaining that they had to “forage for food in other people’s garbage.”

The magnitude of the layoffs, eventually amounting to about thirty-two thousand employees by April 2020, caused her to take to Twitter and tweet, “WHAT THE ACTUAL F***???,” calling Iger’s extravagant 2018 salary of $65.6 million, and 2019 salary of $47.5 million “insane” and “a naked indecency.” She asked, “What kind of a person feels comfortable with that?”