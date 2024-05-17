Environment / May 17, 2024

Climate Change Has Upended Kenya’s Agricultural Economy

As the region faces unprecedented flooding, farmers are struggling to make ends meet.

Emily Whitney
A portrait of Lawrence, whose livelihood has been threatened by the floods. (Kang-Chun Cheng)

Every year, it’s typical in East Africa for the autumn to come with a short rainy season from October to December. But the rain in this region has gotten progressively worse, with last season’s downpour displacing more than half a million people and killing at least 174 people. This year, the UN says that 210 people have died in Kenya because of the catastrophic flooding.

Researchers found that the heavy and tumultuous rainfall in 2023 was about two times what it would have been without human-caused climate change. While a natural climate cycle known as the Indian Ocean Dipole has also contributed to the uptick in rainfall, scientists from the World Weather Attribution say the extreme flooding is the result of man-made environmental neglect.

Access to villages by Athi River, a site of major flooding, has only worsened. (Kang-Chun Cheng)

On top of killing hundreds and displacing thousands, the extreme weather in Eastern Africa has also been particularly cataclysmic for those who rely on agricultural work to make ends meet.

“Since October last year ‘til now, there’s [been] no farming work,” says Elkana Wanyama. Along with nine of their children, Elkana and his wife Rose live hand to mouth, depending mostly on casual labor.

Elkana Wanyama stands beside his home on a rainy day during what is usually the dry season on February 14, 2024. He lives in a flood zone in Kitale, Kenya, along with his wife Rose and nine of their children, including a 4-month-old. (Emily Whitney)

In Kenya, agriculture employs more than 75 percent of the workforce, but in Kitale, the “breadbasket of Kenya,” an even greater percentage of people rely on casual employment from the agricultural sector.

Because of flooding on their small plot of land, Elkana and Rose can no longer plant corn, a staple crop that could feed their family. They’ve started planting eucalyptus to help drain the excess water. Previously, when too much rain would come, even their home would flood.

Rose Nekesa walks to collect water from a local well on February 17, 2024. (Emily Whitney)

It used to be that December through February was the dry season. Rain would come in March, and farmers would plant corn accordingly. But these days, rain cycles are more and more unpredictable. Because of this, large-scale farmers have lower yields and are cutting employees, driving more people into poverty.

In Kenya, the majority of people in extreme poverty live in rural areas. The number of those living on less than $2.15 USD a day in rural regions is about 10.6 million, while 1.7 million people in extreme poverty live in urban areas.

In Athi River, a neighborhood 30 kilometers from Nairobi, many agricultural plots have been destroyed by recent flooding. (Kang-Chun Cheng)

When floods do come, many families’ latrines overflow and sickness can spread through the neighborhood to those who don’t have money to go to the hospital. Locals share that cases of malaria are also increasing because mosquitos thrive in wet climates and those who cannot afford a mosquito net, a necessity in rural Kenya, are placed at further risk.

Pastor Stephen Churu says, “That’s when you find children dying. And that’s common for now and is really happening. Now [people] are asking, ‘Why don’t they find another means of disposing whatever they’re disposing that will not cause global warming?’ That is their great prayer that something can be done about it.”

The Nation Weekly

Fridays. A weekly digest of the best of our coverage.
By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You may unsubscribe or adjust your preferences at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

With less crops being produced in Kitale, the cost of living and the price of food in all of Kenya has increased. Even neighboring countries depend on Kenya’s agricultural yield, making the lack of food an international crisis. 

Leah Adionyi sits in her home in the rural outskirts of Kitale on February 14, 2024. She and her husband Francis Osoro have six children, and because their family’s home is not on high ground, they are at further risk when their crops are flooded. (Emily Whitney)
Metrine Mulongo’s niece Naomi Nasimiyu sits with her son, David, 1, in Kitale on February 17, 2024. Affording school fees was a challenge for Naomi’s family, but when she became pregnant, it was the final straw keeping her from attending traditional school. She’s now at a trade school where she is learning skills in tailoring and permaculture that she hopes will help her family withstand the effects of climate change. (Emily Whitney)
In Kyumi, Machakos County, 55 kilometers southeast of Nairobi, day laborers working to harvest sand from the banks of the swollen Athi River, the second-longest in Kenya, exacerbating bank erosion. Most locals here rely on small-scale agriculture, which was hit hard by massive devastation from the recent floods. (Kang-Chun Cheng)
Bernadette Wanjala, an employee at a trade school in Kitale, helps manage the school’s permaculture farm, on February 16, 2024. (Emily Whitney)
Seventeen-year-old Elizabeth Keboo works in a permaculture field in rural Kitale on February 13, 2024. (Emily Whitney)

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that moves the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories to readers like you.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Thank you for your generosity.

Emily Whitney

Emily Whitney is a photojournalist.

More from The Nation

Trapped by Domestic Violence

Trapped by Domestic Violence Trapped by Domestic Violence

Street art in Oaxaca, Mexico.

OppArt / Armarte

Bruce, after arriving in the middle of the night, waits to enter a Remote Area Medical (RAM) mobile dental and medical clinic on October 7, 2023, in Grundy, Virginia.

It’s Not Too Late for Democrats to Win Back Rural Voters It’s Not Too Late for Democrats to Win Back Rural Voters

Putting together a Democratic majority in 2024 requires winning back some portion of the rural working class. The good news is that it can be done. Here’s how.

Rethinking Rural / Erica Etelson and Anthony Flaccavento

Joe Biden delivers remarks while meeting with the Joint Chiefs and Combatant Commanders in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 15, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Don’t Believe the Pundits: Gaza Is a Political Disaster for Biden Don’t Believe the Pundits: Gaza Is a Political Disaster for Biden

Some observers say the war isn’t that big a deal in the 2024 campaign. Here’s why they’re so wrong.

Joshua A. Cohen

Activists rally in support of overdose prevention centers at the State Capitol in Albany on March 5, 2024.

Overdose Prevention Centers Save Lives. Why Won’t Governor Hochul Authorize Them? Overdose Prevention Centers Save Lives. Why Won’t Governor Hochul Authorize Them?

Across New York, overdose deaths are skyrocketing. But state officials are stalling on an evidence-based model that works.

Adam Smith-Perez

Tanya Haj-Hassan at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on March 16, 2024.

What It’s Like on the Front Lines of Gaza’s Hospital Hell What It’s Like on the Front Lines of Gaza’s Hospital Hell

Talking to Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan.

Mary Turfah

Columbia University student journalist

What Student Journalists at Columbia Really Learned What Student Journalists at Columbia Really Learned

In the classroom, professors taught the importance of the free press, at the same time as the administration stifled the work of student journalists and intimidated them through t...

StudentNation / Anna Oakes, Indy Scholtens, Emily Byrski, Angelica Ang, Claire Elana Davenport, and Fahima Degia