Activism / How #MeToo Divided NYC’s Chinese Democracy Movement The Chinese diaspora community is in turmoil over sexual-misconduct lawsuits, involving members of the Tiananmen Square generation and the younger white-paper generation.

People gather at Columbia University during a protest in support of demonstrations held in China calling for an end to Covid-19 lockdowns in New York on November 28, 2022. People have taken to the streets in major cities across China in a wave of protests not seen since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 were crushed. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Documented, a multilingual news site about immigrants in New York.

S. was excited to meet Cai Chongguo, a Chinese dissident who was exiled to France for participating in the Tiananmen Democracy movement in 1989, but that soon would change.

They connected earlier this year at a conference in Washington, D.C., about democratizing China. Last spring, S. had founded a political club with some friends to discuss social movements in their home country, China. They called it Democracy Salon NYC after similarly named clubs that helped ignite the Tiananmen protests. In 1989, the forum back was hosted by a student at the time named Wang Dan, who later became a leader of the Tiananmen Square movement. By choosing a similar name, S. and her friends wanted to pay homage to those whose demand for political reform in China was upended by a violent and bloody crackdown by the Chinese government.

After the conference, S., who asked to be referred to by her first initial only to protect the privacy of her family members, came back to New York on the same train as Cai. She alleged that he tried to hold her hand, hug her, and coerce her to spend the night in his hotel despite her resistance. The experience left S. afraid and angry, but not surprised.

The Chinese diaspora democracy movement is in a period of soul searching over a slew of incidents and lawsuits around sexual assault, involving an older generation activists and members of the younger white-paper generation, named after the plain paper sheets many young people held during the Covid protests as a silent pushback against censorship.

S. filed a lawsuit at the end of January in the New York Supreme Court. He case has triggered an online petition calling for the Chinese diaspora democracy movement to incorporate women’s rights, which has never been specifically highlighted under the general pursuit of human rights by the Tiananmen protesters. Signed by some bold names such as the political cartoonist Badiucao and the dissident scholar Cai Xia, who once served at the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Party School, the petition asserts that the old-time leaders of the democracy movement “have little awareness about sexual harassment” and the movement “is teeming with sexual harassment.”

Since China arrested five women’s rights activists, known as the Feminist Five, in Beijing for planning a public protest against sexual harassment in 2015, many prominent Chinese feminists have left the country. New York, where some of them have settled, has quickly grown into the epicenter of overseas Chinese feminist activities. But despite the fact that young feminists also question China’s totalitarian system, they rarely join forces with the Tiananmen activists, who are predominantly male and include some who have faced harassment allegations.

“Every time when one of them is accused of sexual harassment, they’d deny it and blame #MeToo for being the ‘cancel culture’ and the ‘cultural revolution,’” said Liang Xiaowen, 32, a renowned feminist who had organized eye-catching performance-art protests in China before moving to New York in 2016. “I don’t think they understand our cause.”

During the pandemic, China’s draconian Covid measures triggered broad protests in and out of the country, and turned some Chinese students and young professionals who were previously apolitical into fledgling activists. Some of the newcomers reached out to the Tiananmen generation for advice. S. was one of them.

After Democracy Salon NYC was founded, S. and the cofounders invited some older-generation pro-democracy leaders to share their experiences with the young people. That included Wang Dan. For a while, the club held its events in the June 4th Memorial Museum, cofounded by Wang in New York City last year to commemorate the Tiananmen movement, which will mark its 35th anniversary next month.

The first conflict took place in the summer last year when Wang was publicly accused of attempted rape by a young man in Taiwan who subsequently filed a lawsuit against him there. In a statement posted on social media, Democracy Salon NYC vowed to stand with “survivors of sexual violence” and called for Wang to respond and be held accountable. The museum blamed the club for judging Wang before there had been any court decision and stopped offering space for its events.