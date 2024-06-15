Politics / This Week

Warriors

Itzallthesametome.

(Steve Brodner)

Dear reader,

I hope you enjoyed the article you just read. It’s just one of the many deeply-reported and boundary-pushing stories we publish everyday at The Nation. In a time of continued erosion of our fundamental rights and urgent global struggles for peace, independent journalism is now more vital than ever.

As a Nation reader, you are likely an engaged progressive who is passionate about bold ideas. I know I can count on you to help sustain our mission-driven journalism.

This month, we’re kicking off an ambitious Summer Fundraising Campaign with the goal of raising $15,000. With your support, we can continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism you rely on to cut through the noise of conservative, corporate media. Please, donate today.

A better world is out there—and we need your support to reach it.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

More from The Nation

Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on stage during Vital Voices 3rd Annual Global Festival on May 30, 2024, in Washington, DC.

Hillary Clinton Just Made the Wrong Choice in One of 2024’s Most Crucial Races Hillary Clinton Just Made the Wrong Choice in One of 2024’s Most Crucial Races

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee knows George Latimer is using racist GOP talking points to attack Jamaal Bowman. Yet she has endorsed Latimer. What an embarrassment.

John Nichols

LAPD officers leave the University of Southern California after clearing an encampment on May 5, 2024.

The Liberal Police State: How Democrats Are Playing Into GOP Hands The Liberal Police State: How Democrats Are Playing Into GOP Hands

Applying the tactics of counterinsurgency warfare to peaceful domestic protest risks blurring the line between Trump and his opponents.

Sandy Tolan

Sam Brown Nevada

Trump’s Favored Candidate Just Won Nevada’s Senate Primary Trump’s Favored Candidate Just Won Nevada’s Senate Primary

Sam Brown will face incumbent Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen in November, in a state where the outcome remains far from clear.

Left Coast / Sasha Abramsky

J.D. Vance in the background in focus with Donald Trump in the foreground out of focus.

Just More Evidence That J.D. Vance Is a Fraud Just More Evidence That J.D. Vance Is a Fraud

As long as you ultimately kiss the ring, you get total absolution in Trump world. But the junior senator from Ohio has traveled farther than most.

Joan Walsh

First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron arrive at Elysée Palace on June 8, 2024, in Paris, France.

What’s Old About Biden? (It Isn’t His Age.) What’s Old About Biden? (It Isn’t His Age.)

His foreign policy ideas are tired.

Katrina vanden Heuvel

Children look through razor wire after crossing the US-Mexico border.

An Extreme Anti-Immigrant Law Could Threaten Undocumented Youth in Texas An Extreme Anti-Immigrant Law Could Threaten Undocumented Youth in Texas

SB 4, which the ACLU called one of the most extreme pieces of anti-immigrant legislation ever enacted, would give Texas police the power to engage in immigration enforcement.

StudentNation / Lajward Zahra