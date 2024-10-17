Activism / A Faster Path to Collective Bargaining: Majority Sign-Up Though approval of unions is at historically high levels, membership remains low. One way to change that is to make it easier for workers to form a union—and to start bargaining.

The Starbucks Workers United organizing office in Buffalo, New York, on January 30, 2022. (Photo by Libby March for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Union membership is currently at a historic low, with just 10 percent of the workforce belonging to a union—and only 6 percent in the private sector. Increasing union density by just a single percentage point would require organizing 1.6 million new workers with no membership losses elsewhere.

In 2023, despite a very encouraging uptick in strikes and organizing, only 97,977 of the roughly 160 million US workers were eligible to vote in the 1,986 representation elections supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

Even if labor had won every NLRB election (which it did not), this growth rate would have been far less than the increase in the US labor force, which averages around 1.5 million new workers annually.

Given this dismal trajectory, a reversal in membership trends is not in the offing. Major changes will be required if the labor movement is to grow strong enough to build sufficient worker power to win for workers, benefit the entire working class, and address economic inequality.

How best can the labor movement organize on scale? Labor historian Erik Loomis has commented, “There are too many workers in America to rebuild the labor movement in groups of twenty or thirty or even one hundred. You need thousands and thousands of people to be joining the labor movement at the same time.”

And as Ben Fong, of the Center for Work & Democracy at Arizona State University, has noted, “If the labor movement is going to take advantage of the present popular approval for labor unions and interest in labor organizing, it must go after big targets in the private sector, shops where workers can potentially be added to union rolls en masse.” We certainly agree.

Others have pointed out that labor’s resources could be better deployed to support more organizing. Labor researcher Chris Bohner has analyzed labor’s assets and the current leadership’s organizing inertia. “It isn’t a funding issue, as labor has over $35 billion in net assets.” Again, we agree.

Finally, experienced organizers know that building an enduring union where members wield real power on the job must be done from the bottom up, worker-to-worker, as it’s been done during all great worker upsurges. Today, we benefit from the use of new tools and technology that enables a “distributed” model of self-organization allowing workers to directly take on tasks previously done by paid full-timers.

However, absent major legal reforms in the process by which workers gain their collective bargaining rights, none of the above strategies are likely to succeed.

That’s why, with the prospect of a Harris/Walz victory, it’s imperative to win meaningful labor law reform in the next Congress.