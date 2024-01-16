Activism / StudentNation / UChicago’s Arrest of Pro-Palestine Activists Shows Its Flimsy Commitment to “Free Speech” Over two dozen students and faculty were arrested during a peaceful sit-in by UChicago United for Palestine.

Members of UChicago United for Palestine during a peaceful sit-in in Rosenwald Hall. (UCUP)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

On November 9, a handcuffed Palestinian student at the University of Chicago kicked open the ornate, wooden inlaid door of Walker Museum, making himself visible to a crowd of more than 100 members of the UChicago community gathered in emergency support on the campus quad.

Smiling, with a keffiyeh wrapped around his head and a sign reading “Palestinian children deserve life” taped to his chest, Youssef Hasweh began to chant: “UChicago you can’t hide! You invest in genocide!” Behind him, two University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officers worked quickly to get his handcuffs off.

Hasweh was the second student arrested that day by the UCPD, just seven hours after more than 30 members of UChicago United for Palestine—including myself—began a peaceful sit-in of the Rosenwald Hall lobby.

Around 11:30 am, UCUP, a coalition of on-campus student activist groups, announced that its members were planning to occupy the lobby, which operates as the UChicago’s admissions office, until the university met its demands for a public meeting with President Paul Alivisatos, transparency about UChicago’s investments in arms companies supplying the ongoing Israeli siege on Gaza, and a path to total divestment.

Between 6 and 9 pm, 26 students and two faculty members were arrested, issued citations for “criminal trespass of real land,” and released. Illinois’s Pretrial Fairness Act took effect in late September of this year, requiring law enforcement to issue citations rather than conduct custodial arrests for offenses like lower-class misdemeanors. Those arrested appeared in court on December 20, where they faced up to six months in prison and fines of up to $1,500. The office of the state’s attorney declined to pursue charges, however, which meant that the cases were dismissed. Students are still facing academic discipline within UChicago.

The UCPD is a private campus security force with police powers conferred by the 1992 Illinois Private College Campus Police Act. With this authority, UCPD officers were able to turn the first floor of Walker Museum—which houses the financial aid offices, the dean of humanities’ office, classrooms, and numerous faculty offices—into a makeshift police station.

UCPD officers stood guard by every entrance. Two legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), entering through the Walker main doors where the majority of the rally began to coalesce, were denied the opportunity to represent Hasweh and threatened with arrest.