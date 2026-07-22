Activism / Slavery’s Musical Threads As ICE violence resurges in the US, the musical history of black Brazil offers lessons in resistance.

Samba first emerged in the plantations of Salvador’s surrounding province of Bahia. (Wikipedia Commons / Brazillian National Archive)

In Salvador, the capital city of Black Brazil, they call it a baculejo. The term is local slang, derived from the Portuguese word for “stick” or “club.” When police stop a person without good reason to question, search, harass them, or worse, that is a baculejo.

One Saturday not long ago, I witnessed a baculejo unfold across the street from the city’s main history museum, the Casa das Historias de Salvador. Submachine guns slung across their chests, five stern-faced policemen in black berets and bulletproof vests surrounded a middle-aged Black man. Hands clasped behind his head, elbows outspread, the man stood absolutely still, his facial expression a mix of worry, exasperation, and resignation to an experience evidently all too familiar.

Pablo Lemos, a curator at the Casa das Historias, watched through the museum’s ground floor windows. A 23-year-old Black man raised by a single mother whose wooden shack perched on stilts above polluted water, Pablo too was very familiar with baculejos. Normally quick to tease and giggle with his colleagues, now he seethed with resentment.

“Look at that man’s shirt,” he said, referencing the Nike knockoff the accosted man was wearing. “It is obvious that man is working. He is not going to rob. He is not selling drugs. And now he has lost his dignity.”

Except for the fact that these police weren’t hiding their faces, much the same scene could have been observed thousands of miles to the north—in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, or any other locality where US President Donald Trump’s ICE agents have been targeting people with black or brown skin. Although mass protests in Minneapolis earlier this year forced ICE to retreat, or appear to retreat, the retreat was temporary. By late June, ICE agents across the country were detaining 2,000 people a day in what The New York Times described as “a major surge that has stemmed from a push within Immigration and Customs Enforcement to increase arrest rates.”

Then, in the space of a week in early July, ICE agents committed two deadly shootings. On July 7, ICE agents in Houston killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican construction worker and father of three who had lived in the United States for more than 30 years without legal status. On July 13, ICE agents in Biddeford, Maine, shot and killed Johan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old father who had a work permit and Social Security number issued by the Trump administration.

In the United States as in Brazil, such extralegal violence against people of color has a long history. Critics of ICE’s brutality—horrified to see masked, heavily armed commandos drag people from cars, break down doors, detain 5-year-old children, and murder not only detainers but also suspected white sympathizers—have likened the agency to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo. But to some African American observers, including Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas, a better parallel was to slave patrols, the vigilantes hired in the US South before and during the Civil War to hunt down enslaved people who had escaped and return them to bondage.

Exhibits in the Casa das Historias de Salvador, whose 5 million documents and artifacts are the largest such collection in South America, illuminate how Black people in Brazil have been subject to all manner of violence from the time slavery first took root there in the early 1500s. The labor of enslaved Africans powered the sugar, cocoa, and other extractive enterprises that for centuries made Portugal one of the richest countries on earth. Salvador became the largest slave market in the Americas: of the estimated 5.5 million enslaved Africans transported to Brazil, more arrived here than in any other location.

The first landing spot was just steps away from where the baculejo Lemos and I witnessed took place. “Historians have identified four or five sites here where enslaved people were unloaded, but this was the first,” Lemos said, pointing across the Placa do Mercado, the main plaza of the Lower City of Salvador. Roughly one in every seven enslaved Africans did not survive the transatlantic voyage, crammed together as they were head to toe with no toilets and little food, water, or ventilation. On land, conditions were scarcely any better. The average enslaved person did not live past 23, a reflection of their meager diet and the exceptional dangers of harvesting and boiling sugar cane into rum, molasses, and other marketable products.

Enslaved men and women who were deemed insufficiently obedient were flogged at Salvador’s notorious Pelourinho, the Whipping Post. For most of its existence, the Whipping Post stood in Largo Terreiro de Jesus, the Jesus Temple Square, inadvertently illustrating the Catholic Church’s deep integration with Portuguese colonialism. Even today, imposing cathedrals stand on three sides of the plaza, their ornate facades and luxurious interiors embodying the riches generated by the slave trade. The Whipping Post was eventually relocated a few blocks away after the Jesuit college at one end of the plaza complained about the shrieks of agony emanating from the post’s victims.

“I get so angry when I think about what white people did to my ancestors,” Lemos said. Pointing across the plaza to a steep cliff separating Salvador’s Lower City from its Upper City, he asked, “Do you see the road that slopes diagonally up the hill? The colonizers gave that road a terrible name: Ladeira da Preguica. It means the Slope of Laziness. Enslaved people had to carry heavy loads up that road, and when they didn’t run, the colonizers called them lazy. But it is not possible to go fast up such a hill with a heavy load. It is not possible!”

Still, Lemos insisted, “You mustn’t hate white people. The white people of today are not the colonizers of the past. You have to hate the system of racism and people who perpetuate that system. My best friend is white, but she recognizes her privilege, and she fights white privilege alongside me.”

One way to fight that system, Lemos added, was to understand and honor the history that led to today’s circumstances. He was proud to work at the Casa das Historias and help people of all backgrounds learn the truth about Salvador’s past. “If people have no memory of the past,” he explained, “they cannot build a better conception of the future.”

Clarindo Silva, the proprietor of a café and community center facing the plaza where the Whipping Post long stood, echoed Lemos’s sentiment. His eyes still bright and voice firm at age 83, Silva wore a white suit and pink tie as he explained a banner on the wall of his café: “Preservar Para Perpetuar.” “We seek,” he told me, “to preserve for future generations the memory of those who were taken from the African continent and enslaved here, and who built the historic center of this city. A people who do not preserve the past cannot live fully in the present and will never be able to build a great future.”

Memory, in other words, is a form of resistance.

So is music, as Lemos and I were reminded when the sound of drumming suddenly boomed across the plaza. On a side street behind the museum a samba band had assembled in a loose semicircle. Eight men in brightly colored shirts banged drums while others swirled shakers or clapped hands. Women in patterned dresses of yellow, red, and black swayed vigorously to the beat. Above them, a green and purple banner announced that the plaza was hosting a “Black Fair” that weekend.