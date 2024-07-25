Activism / StudentNation / “They Will Not Erase Us”: The Scene on Capitol Hill During Netanyahu’s Address The Israeli prime minister rebuked criticism during his speech to Congress, but not without protests from lawmakers, staff, congressional interns, and thousands of others.

Activists participate in a pro-Palestinian protest near the US Capitol on July 24, 2024, in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong / Getty)

As Washington, DC, grapples with one of the most chaotic months in American politics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the nation’s capital Wednesday to deliver an address to Congress that only fanned the flames.

During his speech, Netanyahu attacked his critics, brushed off condemnations over his handling of the military operations in Gaza, and focused on the threat Iran poses to Israel. The Capitol complex, usually bustling with tourists and sightseers eager to snap a picture with the iconic dome, was empty. Large, black metal fencing encompassed the Capitol itself with smaller metal barricades blocking entrances to surrounding office buildings. The increased presence of Capitol Police was evident. The Capitol Visitor Center was closed and public tours were not operating.

But this did not stop a multitude of demonstrations from objecting to Netanyahu’s invitation to address Congress.

At least 44 House Democrats and 11 Senate Democrats boycotted the address. Among those refusing to attend were progressive left-wing members but also some establishment figures, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi. In lieu of the address, many of them attended a meeting with family members of hostages taken by Hamas during their October 7 attack on Israel. Almost all of them cited personal issues with Netanyahu himself for not attending.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she would not be attending, calling Netanyahu “an authoritarian with warrant requests from the International Criminal Court.” Representative Sara Jacobs, the youngest Jewish member of Congress, drew upon her religion by saying, “It is because of my Jewish upbringing and values that I can’t attend Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address,” specifically referencing “Jews’ sacred task of tikkun olam—to repair the world.” One member, Representative Ilhan Omar, gave her tickets to the speech to a family member of an Israeli hostage, since “Netanyahu has actively sabotaged hostage deals.”

One notable exception was Representative Rashida Tlaib—the only Palestinian member of Congress—who opted to attend the speech and hold up a sign that said “war criminal” during Netanyahu’s address. “They will not erase us,” Tlaib wrote in a statement. “Palestinians exist and we deserve to live. Our presence today will be a reminder that we aren’t going anywhere.” As her guest, Tlaib invited Hani Almadhoun who has lost 150 members of his extended family in Israel’s military campaign and started a soup kitchen to feed his neighbors.

Slightly outside of the chamber, but still within the Capitol complex, others expressed their disapproval. The Congressional Progressive Staff Association participated in a “walkout against war crimes” to protest the prime minister’s visit. A group of 84 congressional interns from 41 offices signed a letter pledging to miss work to pressure their offices “to respond to the collective will of the American people and reject any semblance of endorsement for Netanyahu’s actions,” according to a statement provided to The Nation.

Outside of both the chamber and the Capitol complex, thousands joined to protest Netanyahu’s visit. Clad in red and carrying Palestinian flags, they marched around the Capitol to express their disapproval of the prime minister. Hundreds arrived in DC via organized group bus rides from cities across the eastern seaboard.