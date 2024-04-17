Activism / Where Is the Leftist Critique of Hamas? What is the view of most of the organizations and activists in the Palestinian solidarity movement about Hamas? The answer remains unclear—and rarely talked about.

A young boy accompanies Hamas militants as they take part in a rally to denounce the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli army in the West Bank and to support Palestinians in Israeli jails on March 10, 2023. (Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

One of the things that mystifies me as an Israeli leftist (yes, Virginia, there are leftists in Israel), is the lack of an international leftist critique of Hamas.

Judith Butler said in a panel in Paris on March 3, “We can have different views on Hamas as a political party, we can have different views on armed resistance, but I think it is more honest and historically correct to say that the uprising of October 7 was an act of armed resistance.”

But what does Butler have to say about the nature of Hamas as a political party or movement? If we have “different views” about them, what is her view? It’s not clear.

And I will add, what is the view of most of the organizations and activists in the Palestinian solidarity movement about Hamas? Also not clear—and rarely talked about.

I say this as an Israeli who believes that the occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem is evil and must end. And for that to happen, in addition to the need for a different Israeli government and serious pressure from the Biden administration and the international community, we also need a realistic Palestinian partner.

Hamas is not that partner. According to its own ideology, Hamas wants an Islamic Palestinian state, run according to Sharia (Muslim religious law), “from the river to the sea.” While Hamas defines itself as a national movement struggling for Palestinian rights, it also is clearly a fundamentalist Islamic movement, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood that was founded in Egypt. Therefore, it is not simply a Palestinian liberation movement but also a fundamentalist Islamic movement. Is that what the primarily secular American and international left wants? Don’t they believe in the importance of separation of church (religion) and state—a principle currently being challenged by the MAGA movement and evangelists in the United States? As it is by the settler movement here in Israel.

For those who are not familiar with it, the original Hamas charter when the movement was founded in 1988 was clearly antisemitic, fundamentalist, and totally opposed to compromise with the State of Israel. It stated “that the land of Palestine is an Islamic Waqf consecrated for future Moslem generations until Judgment Day. It, or any part of it, should not be squandered: it, or any part of it, should not be given up.” It also stated, “The Prophet, Allah bless him and grant him salvation, has said: ‘The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews, when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’” So it was clearly against the right of the State of Israel to exist alongside a Palestinian state, and it was also clearly antisemitic. The charter recognized the Palestine Liberation Organization as a brother organization in the struggle (Hamas is not a member) but rejected the PLO’s secular character and support for a democratic secular state, since it asserted that “we cannot give up the Islamic identity of Palestine.”

Winning the Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006, Hamas took over total control of government of Gaza after a vicious civil war with Fatah that included throwing Fatah activists off roofs of buildings and shooting them in their kneecaps so they couldn’t walk again. In 2017, Hamas published a revised version of the charter that expressed support for “a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of the 4th of June 1967, with the return of the refugees and the displaced to their homes from which they were expelled, to be a formula of national consensus.” However, it did not express a readiness to recognize the existence of the State of Israel. It also removed the clearly antisemitic elements in the first charter, saying that “Hamas affirms that its conflict is with the Zionist project not with the Jews because of their religion.”