Activism / When Women Fought Back: Holly Maguigan’s Legacy in the Law Her work forced the law to embrace a feminist conception of danger, threat, and defending yourself and your family.

Holly Maguigan, a celebrated feminist activist, lawyer, and law professor, died last month. (Sam Hollenshead / New York University Photo Bureau)

Most lawyers dream of winning a big case, perhaps someday arguing before the Supreme Court, or getting their picture in the The New York Times when they’re standing on the courthouse steps demanding justice for their client. Few ever imagine that their work will completely revolutionize the law’s approach to a pressing social problem. But that’s what Holly Maguigan did.

A feminist activist, lawyer, and law professor, Maguigan began practicing criminal defense and civil rights law in Philadelphia in the 1970s when domestic violence was treated as a private matter, undeserving of the law’s attention or concern. Only when women fought back against their abusers did the law take notice, treating them as hysterical man-hating killers who deserved the full opprobrium of the criminal law, while their abusers were portrayed as innocent victims.

Holly’s life’s work was devoted to changing that script, illuminating the pervasiveness of intimate partner violence, and convincing courts to take a feminist approach to cases where survivors fought back. Holly insisted to judges and juries that her clients were acting rationally and in legitimate self-defense, and not because they suffered from a kind of “battered women’s syndrome,” as some would call it. Maguigan’s work pioneered the concept that survivors of intimate partner violence were not sick or mentally ill (or suffering from a “syndrome”), but rather acting rationally and reasonably to defend themselves.

Prior to Maguigan’s advocacy, the law of self-defense assumed a scenario in which one guy was jumped by another guy on the street outside a bar. The legal concepts of “imminent danger,” “reasonable threat,” and when the law would excuse inter-personal violence all rested on a masculine view of the world. Maguigan forced the law to embrace a feminist conception of danger, threat, and defending yourself and your family that centered the experiences of women who had endured unrelenting, daily abuse from a spouse or partner, not in a bar room, but in the home. She urged lawyers and advocates to move beyond the reductive confines of so-called battered women’s syndrome to explain the impact of intimate violence without appearing to pathologize women and deny their capacity to act rationally in the face of routine violence in their lives.

Holly came into this work at a time when many domestic violence advocates built alliances with prosecutors, and saw defense attorneys as the enemy. Sue Osthoff, co-founder of the National Clearinghouse for the Defense of Battered Women, describes this time so well: “Back then, most anti-DV programs were working hard to get the police to arrest (batterers) and with prosecutors trying get them to throw the book at the batterers. Most anti-DV advocates saw defense attorneys as those (icky) men (they were mostly men then) who (unfairly!) defended rapists and batterers. Then they met Holly or heard her speak! Holly’s work defending victims of battering charged with crimes and her training programs for anti-DV advocates were critical in opening up anti-DV advocates’ hearts and minds about criminal defense attorneys and defendants’ rights generally.”

After serving as a public defender and then practicing law with a prominent civil rights firm in Philadelphia, in 1987 she joined the faculty at NYU Law School, educating scores of future lawyers. One of Holly’s remarkable qualities was her humility, marked by an unwavering commitment to principle, accompanied by a willingness to revisit and reassess the wisdom of positions she had taken in the past—a capacity that was rare then and has become even more hard to find in our current polarized and adamant political times. In a lecture about domestic violence in 2012 she said, “Twenty years ago I was convinced I asked the right questions and had the right answers…. Today I have only questions.”