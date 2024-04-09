Activism / Health Workers Have Stepped Up for Gaza. Now We Need a Lasting Movement. The genocide has galvanized workers across America. It’s time to build on that foundation and organize on a much bigger scale.

Healthcare workers stage a die-in to protest the bombing of hospitals in Gaza at San Francisco City Hall on January 8, 2024. (Haven Daley / AP)

As an Algerian American doctor with an organizing background focused on healthcare, Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s health infrastructure, and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe, have been on my mind, as it has been on the minds of health workers across the country, for months.

The particular urgency with which health workers have been activated around the genocide in Gaza has heightened the contradictions between the kinds of movements and leaders we need, and the organizing reality many of us face. At the same time, the terror of Israeli violence is creating opportunities for unprecedented kinds of working-class internationalist organization.

I am one of countless organizers with Healthcare Workers for Palestine in the US (HCW4P), a decentralized, volunteer grassroots network of health workers in the United States taking action for a cease-fire and a free Palestine. Though I don’t think most health workers mobilizing for Palestine necessarily see themselves as engaged in a class struggle, I do think that the Palestinian solidarity movement is a force that can move health workers into alignment with the broader struggles of the 140 million poor people in the US—if we work to actively build that alignment.

There have been many layers of pain and frustration in this period of mobilization. There is the depravity of the genocide itself. There is also the pain of being an Arab Muslim in a country that has treated our lives and voices as worthless, and of working in a field that is largely silent about and complicit in the genocide. These pains are compounded by the pull to mobilize constantly, often with limited or no connection to organizations grounded in base-building or long-term strategy.

I have seen and been a part of inspiring actions over the past several months alongside my fellow health workers and in large coalitions, but when people are newly activated in response to a crisis, connecting them to a working-class political home they hadn’t already encountered is difficult. This is especially true in the United States, where poverty is seen as a discrete issue and not the basis for organization. In the absence of such a foundation, we are guided by whatever seems the most urgent thing on any given week, by whatever feels good or garners positive attention, or by our reactions to the misleadership of our elected officials. Some are encouraged by changes we see in what the media or politicians say, but there are too few conversations about permanently organized communities.

However, I have also seen the People’s Clinics and other activities of the Nonviolent Medicaid Army (NVMA) make headway. They have helped connect movements of the poor and dispossessed in the US with those who have been put into motion by the genocide in Gaza. NVMA’s “projects of survival,” built from the legacy of the Black Panther Party and other revolutionary efforts, are a form of public protest that indicts the system while meeting people’s needs, heightening their political consciousness. In addition, NVMA’s free People’s Health Clinics have conducted basic health screenings, helped people sign up for benefits and assisted them in fighting back when they get cut off from those benefits, especially Medicaid.

This can be a fundamentally politicizing experience—why are these services out of reach for so many in the richest country on the planet? These questions help us connect everyday people with campaigns grounded in political education and leadership development. The NVMA groups in Elkhart, Indiana, and in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, have mobilized for a cease-fire, making connections between Gaza and the domestic healthcare crisis while developing new leaders. These practices fill me with hope.

What these organizing efforts show is that the concerns of poor people in the US and the concerns of Palestinians in Gaza are not in competition with each other. On the contrary, they absolutely need each other. There is no Zionist state of Israel without the United States. The same forces that shut off our families’ healthcare and threaten their housing are sending weapons to Israel with our tax dollars.

This connection must be embodied and practiced in organization. The NVMA has been a central means for me to make these links. I met a formerly homeless man in Boston as part of this work. He had no identity-based connection to the oppression of Palestinian people, and I don’t know if he considers himself an “activist.” However, he had no trouble seeing the devastation in Gaza as obviously wrong and something worth speaking against. I visited him while he had a brief hospital stay a few months after meeting him last summer, and when I told him that Gaza was on my mind, he told me he had spontaneously joined a rally for Palestinian liberation recently: “I really don’t know a lot about it, but I believe in freedom of speech and defending people that can’t defend themselves.” This is someone with leadership potential.

I have rarely felt inspired by political work centered around healthcare professionals, but our role can be meaningful if we become more deeply enmeshed with broader movements of the poor and working classes. The plastic and reconstructive surgeon and outspoken humanitarian and thinker Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta is a great example of this—his service to his people, his unflinching denunciation of the ideology and violence that power Zionism, and his emphasis on the material position of health workers is refreshing. I don’t read his work as a call for doctors to be exceptional, but rather to be useful, and to be unafraid. His perspective has sharpened my own perspective on mobilization, organization, and the Palestinian struggle.