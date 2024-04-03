World / Israel’s Brutality Is Increasing—and So Is Its Denialism The atrocities at Al-Shifa Hospital are clear, but Israeli politicians say not a single civilian was killed. It’s just one of several outlandish claims Israel has made recently.

The remnants of the al-Shifa medical complex on April 1, 2024. (Karam Hasan / Anadolu via Getty Images)

The scenes of destruction, crushed dead bodies, and hollowed-out burned buildings at what used to be Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Medical Complex are nothing short of apocalyptic.

Testimonies from survivors and witnesses paint a hellish portrait—the air thick with the stench of rotting bodies, people only able to identify the corpses of their loved ones by the clothes they had been wearing, stray cats and dogs eating at some of the bodies strewn in and around the complex, bodies crushed by Israeli tanks, severed limbs and heads, and the execution of dozens of Palestinians with their hands and feet zip-tied.

I have been working nonstop for the past 6 months covering what’s happening in Gaza, but what I saw today while visiting Al-Shifa hospital was unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed before :



Israeli occupation forces executed 300 Palestinians in and around the hospital, and this… — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) April 1, 2024

But to hear Israeli military officials and politicians tell it, none of these horrors ever took place. Instead, Israel has offered a narrative from a different universe—one where Israeli soldiers conducted a precise, efficient anti-terrorism operation in which, according to former prime minister Naftali Bennett, “not one” civilian was killed. To say that such a claim stretches credulity is a vast understatement.

The barbarity of the Shifa attack, and the scale of the lies that Israel is telling about it, are intimately connected. They show that Israeli society has taken up denialism as if it is an extreme sport, especially in the face of such overwhelming evidence of human rights violations.

Decades of Western impunity, and an entire political and media infrastructure that has enabled Israel’s crimes against humanity, have led to Israel disassociating itself from a world where actions have consequences, or where the truth of what it says matters. And the events of the past 48 hours—including the bombing of an Iranian embassy and the brazen killing of seven aid workers in Gaza—have proved that Israel seemingly feels entitled to plunder and sow death and destruction as it pleases.

The atrocities at Al-Shifa began on March 18, when Israel regurgitated a claim that the hospital was being used as a “terrorist command center” by Hamas—a claim that a string of independent observers and experts rejected months ago—and attacked it for the third time since it began its onslaught on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Over the next 14 days, Israeli forces laid siege to the medical complex and the residential homes in its vicinity and, by all available evidence, unleashed a vicious, brutal attack on patients, medical personnel, and thousands of displaced civilians sheltering inside the hospital grounds.

The deadly aftermath shows that all three main buildings—the Surgery Hospital, the Internal Medicine Hospital, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital—have been torched, as have the mortuary and inner and external courtyards.