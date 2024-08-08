Activism / For Amazon Workers, $30 Is the New $15 Recent skirmishes signal the growing confidence of Amazon workers, demonstrating that withdrawal of labor can force even the most powerful company in the world into concessions.

Members of the GMB union who work at Amazon picket outside the online retailer’s site in Coventry. (Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images)

Big movements need bold demands.

A dozen years ago, some 200 New York City fast-food workers sparked a movement when they first hoisted picket signs demanding “$15/hour and a union.” The New York State minimum wage was then $7.25 an hour, and mainstream political pundits and the media dismissed the idea of 100 percent wage increases as absurd. Yet that bold demand electrified workers, sparking a movement that in the last decade has won $15 wages—and more—for more than 26 million low-wage workers, including those pioneering New York workers. And where the Fight for $15 was married to serious union organizing (such as at SeaTac Airport in Washington State), wage campaigns led to unions and contracts.

Today, workers at Amazon need a similar bold demand to build the kind of movement necessary to beat Jeff Bezos and the billionaires. And in warehouses around the country, many workers already are coalescing around one: A $30-an-hour starting wage for the lowest paid US Amazon worker. Workers outside the US, too, have begun raising bold wage demands at Amazon, whose shareholders reaped a mind-boggling $30.4 billion in net profits last year alone, and recently reported second-quarter profits of $13.5 billion—nearly double the previous year.

Just imagine what’s possible if that $30-an-hour starting wage demand—and its equivalent outside the US—becomes the unifying rally cry of Amazon’s 2.8 million workers and contractors worldwide, backed up by labor movement resources and a good portion of the company’s 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers.

Among the myriad challenges facing the US labor movement—and, indeed, the global labor movement—none is bigger or more important than organizing Amazon.

What began a generation ago as an upstart Internet bookseller is today a global e-commerce, cloud computing, and content-streaming tech giant, expanding into every nook and cranny of the world economy.

Amazon just surpassed UPS in parcel business, and it’s poised to pass the US Postal Service, currently number one in parcel shipping, in the coming years; it dominates the lucrative cloud computing sector; and it has tens of billions in cash to expand into virtually any sector of the economy its executives fancy, from home security to food shopping. Nothing is off limits. Later this year, shoppers will be able arrange financing and purchase cars directly through Amazon. If Amazon were a country, its market capitalization would make it bigger than the economies of all but 12 nations in the world.

Unionized logistics workers have fought hard to secure better pay and benefits in bargaining, most recently with last summer’s UPS contract fight. But unless the labor movement mounts a herculean effort to help Amazon workers win, then workers throughout the logistics sector and beyond—everywhere that Amazon can reach—will face an accelerating economic race to the bottom. What does that bleak future look like? A University of Illinois survey this spring found that a majority of US Amazon warehouse workers were food insecure. Nearly half reported being housing insecure. The same proportion of workers reported having no emergency savings.

For years, US labor leaders dithered while Amazon grew by leaps and bounds. Amazon has 2,843 warehouses and delivery stations in the US, but you can count on your fingers the number of serious union recognition campaigns at those sites. The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union famously took a run at organizing workers in Bessemer, Alabama, in 2021, but failed to build a strong enough organizing committee and consequently lost two union representation elections.

Lacking institutional support, Amazon workers began organizing into independent formations like Amazonians United, a loose national network of warehouse and delivery workers, and Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE). These groups staged local workplace actions, including small-scale strikes, and have wrested concessions from the company on safety and pay. Workers at Amazon’s massive JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island, organizing independently as Amazon Labor Union, won their union representation election in April 2022 but have since failed to get Amazon to bargain; the fledgling union also led two failed campaigns at nearby warehouses.