Yolanda Díaz Is the New Face of the Spanish Left

The phrase Yolanda Díaz Pérez uses more than any other is “cambiar la vida de la gente” (change the lives of the people). I was speaking with the labor minister and second deputy prime minister of Spain on Zoom this spring, after my first encounter with her last November. A few days after Donald Trump’s reelection, Díaz had convened an International Labor Congress in Madrid. Bringing together labor ministers, union officials, researchers, and activists from around the world, she called for “an international alliance for labor rights.” All through the conference, Díaz, dressed in white, listened carefully and took notes from her seat at the front of the room.

Díaz ascended to high office during a time of successive crises—globally, domestically, and within Spain’s fractious left. She grew up in a shipping town in Galicia, on Spain’s Atlantic coast, an area with a history of union militancy, and has moved through various left-leaning coalitions in her rise from local politics—starting as the deputy mayor of Fene, her hometown—to the very center of national power. While all around her, European social democratic parties collapse, Díaz has maintained a reputation for pragmatism and deal-making. Amid polarization and infighting, she has brought real improvements to the Spanish people.

Today, she is the leader of the junior party in Spain’s coalition government. Our conversation took place before a fresh round of scandals within the senior party—the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE)—would once again call into question the stability of the coalition in July. Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has been the face of that government throughout its highs—resisting Trump’s pressure to hike military spending alongside the rest of NATO; speaking out against Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza—and its lows: the revelations of corruption within his party and the calls for his resignation, mostly from his right-wing rivals.

Díaz, meanwhile, has led the charge on economic policy through two consecutive coalitions with the PSOE. She has pushed for labor policies that have improved wages and conditions for Spain’s lowest-paid workers and broadened collective bargaining, and watched the Spanish economy prosper as a result. Rising from the wreckage of Podemos, the left coalition of the post-financial-crisis years, she has helped hold off the rise of the far right in Spain, and has been touted as the country’s potential first female prime minister, but she has also struggled to give her new left party, Sumar—often translated as “Unite”—a coherent identity of its own. Launched in 2023 for the national elections in Spain, the party brought together more than a dozen progressive and leftist groups under its electoral banner, with Díaz at the head as its candidate for prime minister.

But Spain, unlike many other Western countries, was an authoritarian dictatorship for decades: Francisco Franco was still in power when Díaz was born, and her father was imprisoned for union activism during Franco’s reign. That’s helped to keep the far right politically toxic, but the nationalist, anti-immigrant, anti-feminist Vox party has made gains in recent years. (One of its campaign posters famously depicted a hand tossing symbols of gender equity and LGBTQ rights into a garbage can.) Vox has also played a central role in what Díaz has called “the International of Hate,” hosting a gathering shortly before the European elections that included France’s Marine Le Pen, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Israeli Likud minister Amichai Chikli, and video visits from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Now Díaz faces her biggest challenge yet: to pass a law that would reduce the country’s workweek from 40 to 37.5 hours. It will be a test case of whether she can sustain a political organization that relies on more than her personal charisma—and of whether the European left can succeed based on a model of change like hers.

The mainstream press loves to point out that Díaz is a longtime member of the Communist Party, as her father was before her. (While she often says that she keeps the membership in tribute to her father, she also wrote the foreword to a new Spanish edition of The Communist Manifesto in 2021.) But Díaz was a labor lawyer before she entered politics, which trained her well for sitting at bargaining tables with employers and workers and hammering out deals. (She also had a habit of showing up to meetings with her baby in her arms.) Perhaps because of that training, Díaz’s ideological commitments have led to actual successes.

“They told us that raising the minimum wage was going to sink the economy,” she says. “Well, The Economist recognizes that this is not the case and that we also have the largest number of employed men and women in the history of Spanish democracy.” And, she notes, the numbers back her up—as do commentators who are not usually in the business of praising communists. The Economist, she points out, ranked Spain the best-performing economy in the world in 2024, with a 3.2 percent increase in GDP—the country was responsible for 40 percent of the eurozone’s growth last year—and had its lowest unemployment rate since 2007, before the financial crisis.

The shorter workweek, Díaz says, would be a way to redistribute the gains of productivity. “From the ’90s to today, productivity has increased by 53 percent and the wages of male workers and female workers only 22 percent,” she says. “What we want is to spread productivity at a time when the profit margins of companies are tremendous.”

Around the world, the project of shortening the workweek has brought together unions like the United Auto Workers and academic researchers like Joan Sanchis, an associate professor of applied economics at the Universitat de València and the author of Quatre dies: Treballar menys per viure en un món millor (Four-Day Week: Working Less to Live in a Better World). It has revived a tradition of fighting for shorter hours that stretches back hundreds of years, through the Haymarket Riots and Eleanor Marx’s labor activism, but dropped off after World War II. The four-day week was part of the Labour Party’s platform under Jeremy Corbyn, and Bernie Sanders has backed it, writing in 2024, “At a moment in history when artificial intelligence and robotics will radically transform our economy, it is time to make sure that working people benefit from this increased productivity, not just corporate CEOs and the billionaire class.… It’s time for a 32-hour workweek with no loss in pay.”

But it was not, Sanchis says, a policy that Díaz took to at first. The kind of union family she came from, he says, predisposed her to an outlook that saw a job as something that deserved respect, rather than something from which workers might want to be liberated. But as the policy drew more attention within Podemos, Díaz reconsidered it, and by 2020 she was speaking in favor of work-time reduction. The shorter workweek was part of the platform when Sumar launched in 2023, and a small reduction of two and a half hours a week—half an hour a day—was part of the agreement when Díaz formed the current coalition government with the PSOE.

“It is true that useful politics is not about differentiating the material conditions of life from the symbolic,” Díaz says. “Everything is important. The project that we are carrying out now in my country to reduce the working time, that I share with Bernie Sanders—it is a political proposal to improve people’s lives, but it is also a political proposal to advance freedom. That is to say it is also symbolic. The material and the symbolic are absolutely complementary in public policies.”

Chema Martínez is the general secretary of the service sector in the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), or Workers’ Commissions, Spain’s largest trade union federation, which represents, he says, some 70 percent of Spanish service-sector workers. He sees the policy as one “with a long tradition” on the left and “in the trade unions, in which we think that it is possible to reduce the working day quantitatively without losing productivity.” Legally, he explains, the workweek in Spain is 40 hours, and many sectors already work fewer. But for some—especially in services—the hours are quite long. Indeed, the main opposition to the bill comes from small and medium-size companies, Sanchis says, particularly in tourism and hospitality.