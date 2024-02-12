World / UNRWA’s Demise Would Be Catastrophic for Gaza The evidence that led to the suspension of aid to the relief agency is questionable. The disaster that would befall Palestinians if it goes away is not.

Palestinian families take refuge at a school affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees at the Daraj neighborhood as the Israeli attacks continue in Gaza City, Gaza on February 6, 2024. (Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu via Getty Images)

As Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip enters its fifth month, questions are emerging about what evidence states relied on to justify their rush to suspend funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the United Nations’ main aid agency for Palestinian refugees. Israel presented the UN with information alleging that at least a dozen staff members participated in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, which killed hundreds of civilians.

The focus on the allegations has overshadowed the impact of the cuts on the humanitarian situation for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. But amid these claims and counterclaims, one thing is certain: The people of Gaza need UNRWA operating at full strength. Governments should immediately restore funding to UNRWA, and clarify what information they used to justify their funding suspensions.

After Israel briefed UNWRA chief Philippe Lazzarini on the allegations, the UN not only promised an investigation but fired most of the accused employees. Yet despite this clear evidence that the matter was being treated seriously, the United States and other top donors hastily announced that they would freeze all payments to the agency, which has 30,000 employees in the region and is providing food, water, shelter, and other vital services to hundreds of thousands of Gazans.

It remains unclear what information Israeli authorities shared with Lazzarini. Secretary General António Guterres opened an investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services, saying that any UN employee “involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

The UN also commissioned a comprehensive review of UNRWA, led by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna and including three Scandinavian research organizations, to ensure that the agency is “doing everything it can to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they arise.”

UNRWA had already paid a high price for its presence in Gaza. By the agency’s count, at least 154 UNRWA staff had been killed during the fighting in Gaza as of February 8. UNRWA also reported that its facilities have been hit at least 290 times in the hostilities, which have claimed the lives of over 27,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Initially, there was little questioning of the Israeli allegations. But, after Israeli officials reportedly began circulating a six-page summary of their claims to the media, journalists reported that Israel was offering no concrete evidence to back the allegations. (It is unclear whether donor governments have received additional information from the Israeli authorities.)

According to the Financial Times, “The intelligence assessment, which has been seen by the FT, provides no evidence for the claims, which it says are based on smartphone intercepts and captured identity cards.”