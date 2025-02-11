Feature / The Settler Plot to Recolonize Gaza Since Israel invaded Gaza in 2023, far-right settlers have set their sights on the Strip—and they have no intention of letting a ceasefire stand in their way.

Illustration by Adrià Fruitós.

This article appears in the March 2025 issue, with the headline “The Plot to ‘Resettle’ Gaza.”

Daniella Weiss, the 79-year-old leader of the far-right settler organization Nachala, stepped out of her white Mitsubishi SUV and into the parking lot of the Sderot train station, a mere three kilometers from the Gaza Strip. It was December 26, the second night of Hanukkah, and for weeks Nachala had been aggressively promoting a celebratory “procession to Gaza” and candle-lighting ceremony in a closed military zone by the border. The event was to be the next step in Nachala’s escalating campaign to rebuild Jewish settlements in Gaza. If they could not yet enter the Strip, they would at least try to get as close as possible.

This article was published in partnership with + 972 Magazine .

A group of teenage girls in ankle-length skirts rushed to take selfies with Weiss, who had been sanctioned by the Canadian government in June for perpetrating extremist violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Nearby, a scrum of yeshiva students from Sderot jumped and chanted, “Am Yisrael Chai”—an old slogan that means “The people of Israel live,” which has become a nationalist mantra. In the back corner of the parking lot, two shipping containers (what the settlers call caravans) emblazoned with the words “Gaza Is Ours Forever!” sat atop heavy flat-bed trucks waiting, it seemed, for the order to drive into the devastated territory. In the distance, occasional explosions in Gaza illuminated the horizon with a hellish light, the sound rattling the windows in an adjacent strip mall.

“We are going to take this procession to the area of the Black Arrow, to a hill that overlooks Gaza,” Weiss told me when I asked about Nachala’s plan for the night. (The Black Arrow is a memorial to Israeli paratroopers, administered by the Jewish National Fund, less than a kilometer from the cement and razor-wire barrier that separates Gaza from Israel.) “Hopefully, the police will let us get there,” she added, grinning. “We always find a way.”

Weiss’s fundamentalist fervor belies her years. One of the last of the founding generation of settler leaders still alive, she is a former general secretary of Gush Emunim (Bloc of the Faithful), the messianic religious-nationalist movement that erupted in the early 1970s and launched the settlement enterprise in the occupied West Bank. As they entered middle age, many of Weiss’s counterparts traded the militant life for bourgeois comfort under the terra-cotta roofs of suburban settlements or put their time of terrorism and sabotage behind them for careers in the media or politics. Not Weiss.

Aside from a stint as mayor of Kedumim, an ultra-hard-line settlement near the Palestinian city of Nablus, Weiss remained on the hilltops of the occupied West Bank, exhorting young Jewish Israelis to take over the land. In 2005, she founded Nachala with another leader of Gush Emunim’s ultra-extremist flank, Moshe Levinger of the notorious Kiryat Arba settlement near Hebron, with the aim of keeping the antiestablishment flame of the settler movement burning. In the years since, she has become something of a guru to the radical hilltop youth settlers, guiding them in the construction of illegal outposts and in the art of resistance, both civil and uncivil, to any attempts by Israeli authorities to control them.

Almost immediately after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, Weiss and the rest of the right-wing settler movement set their sights on Gaza. Against the backdrop of Israel’s massive bombardment and the ethnic cleansing of the territory’s north, they ramped up their efforts to reestablish Jewish settlements there, broadcasting their intentions loudly and bluntly—and with the knowledge that they could count on significant support within the governing coalition. This past December, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Religious Zionism party, declared (not for the first time) on Israeli public radio, “We must occupy Gaza, maintain a military presence there, and establish settlements.” Many in Smotrich’s camp wanted to prolong the war, reasoning that the longer Israel continued to brutalize Gaza, the greater the likelihood that settlers would succeed in installing an outpost—the germ of a settlement—in the Strip.

The announcement of a ceasefire agreement briefly slowed the Gaza resettlement movement’s momentum, but it has not stalled it. The ceasefire is fragile, dangerously so: There is no guarantee that it will last beyond the initial six-week phase, which involves only a partial Israeli withdrawal from the territory. Indeed, within days of its announcement, reports began to leak out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to keep his hard-right government together, has conceded to Smotrich’s demand that Israel restart the war after the first phase ends and gradually assert full Israeli control over the Gaza Strip.

Amid this initial uncertainty, the settler movement continued to press its eliminationist vision of recolonizing Gaza. Then, last week, Donald Trump announced his surprise plan to ethnically cleanse the entire Strip of Palestinians and take over the territory. Israel’s far right—and, indeed, much of the center—has greeted the proposal with unmasked enthusiasm. Weiss was euphoric. “Assuming that Trump’s announcement regarding the transfer of Gazans to the nations of the world is translated into action,” she said in a Feb. 5 statement, “we must hasten to establish settlements in every part of the Gaza Strip.”

Flight from the north: Palestinians carry their belongings as they flee their homes in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its attacks. (Mahmoud Issa / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Israel’s religious-Zionist settlement movement burst onto the scene following the country’s victory the 1967 War. It was during that conflict that Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza, the Golan Heights, and the Sinai Peninsula—and it was just a few short years later, in the early 1970s, that successive Israeli governments began enabling the construction of settlements across the newly occupied territories. By the 2000s, the Gaza Strip had become home to nearly 9,000 Israeli settlers living in a total of 21 settlements. Seventeen were in an area that Israelis called Gush Katif, on Gaza’s southern coast, which effectively blocked Palestinians in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah from access to the Mediterranean Sea.

Many of the settlers who made their way to Gaza came from the more ideologically extreme factions of the religious-Zionist movement. Devout believers in the messianic vision of a Jewish physical presence in every inch of the biblical land of Israel, they exacted an enormous cost—above all from the almost 2 million Palestinians forced to live under military occupation, but also from the thousands of Israeli soldiers required to secure the settlements deep in the Gaza Strip.