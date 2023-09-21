World / When the Taliban Returned: One Womans Story of Survival Mehri Rezaee worked hard to attend the best universities, land a coveted job, and support herself and her family—only to lose everything when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the former presidential palace in Kabul on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images)

On the morning of August 15, 2021, like on any other weekday of the previous year, I arrived at the presidential palace in Kabul, where I worked as a legal adviser to the vice president on human rights and women’s issues. But the palace looked different. Men who normally came to work in suits were wearing traditional Afghan garb, as if they were preparing to blend in the crowd should the Taliban suddenly show up. Indeed, news had spread that morning that the Taliban had arrived at the gates of the capital city and were advancing at a rapid pace.

As I walked around the office to say hello to my coworkers, I noticed that everybody was deleting the files on their computers and shredding documents. I walked over to the administration office to get a letter signed. The person there said they had already erased all their archives, and there was no point in certifying a new document. “Just go,” he said. “The Taliban are in the city. Go and hide somewhere.”

I ran to my office, shouting the news to my coworkers along the way. I threw some things into a bag and left the building, stepping onto the street at about 10 am. By then, it was filled with people, in cars or on foot, carrying bags and suitcases, running in all directions. There were traffic jams everywhere, flustered crowds all over the sidewalk—men, women, and children, all terrified.

My mother greeted me when I returned home, but I went straight into my room and cried, unsure what to do next.

A couple of days passed like this: I didn’t leave home, and I spent hours on the phone with people around the world. A colleague from Germany told me that they had put my name on a list of refugees, but they couldn’t promise anything. I thanked them and forgot about it.

On August 20, four days after the Taliban took full control of the capital, I went to the airport with my brother and a few other friends. We took a taxi and saw that the Taliban were everywhere, standing at crossroads, armed with heavy guns.

Near the airport, the militants formed a line to keep people from approaching the gate. They yelled at us, and if people came close they shot at the ground or into the sky. Some of the bullets ricocheted off the asphalt and injured people, but eventually the crowd grew too large to control, and we managed to break through their lines. Once we were past them, we reached the Baran camp, the entry to the Hamid Karzai airport. Taliban fighters were wandering around with whips and sticks, randomly beating people, screaming, “Why do you want to leave? Why do you want to be with the Americans? Stay here and build your country!”

We got there at 5 pm and stayed through the night, until 9 am the next day. The whole time, the crowd of men, women, and children didn’t move an inch. Everybody just stayed pressed together, waiting in the August heat for a chance to get into the airport. At 10 pm, the gates opened for a few minutes and the crowd stampeded. At least seven people, including three women that I saw, were trampled to death. The guards pushed people back by spraying fire extinguishers at them. The bodies of the dead women lay there for a while before they weree taken away. I returned home.

Four days later, a friend who is a university professor in the United States contacted me. She had managed to get the University of Oklahoma to issue an invitation letter, so I could go to the US on a visiting scholar visa. I went back to the airport, thinking that this letter might move things along. This time, there was a semblance of order. In front of the entrance ran a massive gutter full of dirty water. The police were standing on the other side of it. You had to jump in the gutter to show them your documents, and if they found them acceptable, you could cross to the other side.

The wait was insufferable. I ran out of stamina and went home to take a nap. When I awoke, I saw on the news that a suicide bomber had detonated a bomb behind the gates, very close to where I was waiting, only three hours after I left. More than 180 people, including 13 US troops, died.