Feature / How a French City Kept Its Soccer Team Working Class Olympique de Marseille shows that if fans organize, a team can fight racism, keep its matches affordable, and maintain a deep connection to the city.

Illustration by Ryan Inzana.

This article appears in the February 2026 issue, with the headline “How a French City Kept Its Soccer Team Working Class.”

Marseille, France—If you get to the Velodrome, the home stadium of the olympique de Marseille soccer club (OM), before the crowds arrive on match day, you’ll see the blue-and-white graffiti blanketing the front steps that lead to the main gate. You’ll probably stumble into a pack of bare-chested young men waving flares. During the match, a firecracker might go off. If you’re not invested in what’s happening on the field—and that would make you an outlier—it’s easy to become hypnotized by the choreographed spectacles unfolding behind each goal: the visual arrangements unveiled just before kickoff, known as tifos; the banners that run the gamut from critiques of the team’s owners to takedowns of the far-right National Rally party; the call-and-response chants; the Palestinian and Algerian flags fluttering in the maritime breeze.

But perhaps the most extraordinary thing about the Velodrome is the people in the seats. Yes, there are luxury boxes packed with suits tapping away on their cell phones, mainstays of top-tier sporting events from London to Los Angeles. But Marseille’s stadium is otherwise filled with the kinds of working-class people who make up the vast majority of this soccer-crazed Mediterranean city—the types of fans whom multibillion-dollar sports franchises tend to celebrate as part of a team’s storied past, but who are priced out of attending games today.

That includes people like Robert, a 75-year-old retiree who used to work as a technician in the construction industry. A season-ticket holder since 1992, he pays just €180 for a year of OM matches, the standard rate for the roughly 26,000 seats ﻿behind each goal reserved for members of the various supporters’ groups. “You’ll find everyone in the stands,” Robert told me over a beer outside the stadium after the first home match of the year. “There are families, there are young people, there are unemployed people, blue-collar workers, all religions, all colors—that’s what Marseille is. It’s a cosmopolitan city.”

Rates are higher for the roughly 41,000 seats that are not reserved for supporters’ groups, but they’re still low enough to enable people like Stéphane, a 53-year-old nurse who pays €440 for season tickets, to attend. “I don’t want to sound like a beauf [French slang for an uncultivated person], but OM is the DNA of this city,” he said, as his friend Giani, a 44-year-old prison guard from the island of Réunion, nodded along. “My grandparents used to watch—our whole family did. You can’t be unmoved by OM. Either you catch the bug early or, if you don’t, then you kind of have to follow because everyone around you does.”

The Velodrome’s affordability and diversity are the product of features specific to this port city—a place long accustomed to immigration—but they’re also a testament to the power that fans have when they organize. And in today’s increasingly inaccessible sports world, it suggests that another type of fandom is possible. Through their supporters’ groups, OM fans haven’t just created one of Europe’s most impressive stadium atmospheres; they’ve used their political leverage to win concessions from ownership. Chief among them: cheap tickets.

Showing solidarity: OM fans hold a Palestinian flag as they cheer on their team in Marseille on August 23, 2025. (Christophe Simon / AFP via Getty Images)

Even by European standards, Olympique de Marseille has a passionate local following. “You don’t have to like soccer—maybe you don’t care at all about it—but you can’t really understand the city if you don’t understand why it’s important,” said Médéric Gasquet-Cyrus, a linguist at Aix-Marseille University, the author of several books about the city, and a member of Commando Ultra ’84, one of the supporters’ groups in the south stand.

The OM obsession, Gasquet-Cyrus told me, reflects the city’s local character. “By proxy, OM represents Marseille. And in Marseille, there’s a strong identity. It’s a cliché—you feel more Marseillais than French—but it’s true,” Gasquet-Cyrus said. “There’s this idea of a city that’s separate, that’s not autonomous but thinks of itself as autonomous and wants to be independent, even if it’s not at all realistic.”

Political autonomy was not always just a fever dream. Founded by Greek settlers in the sixth century bce, the city would not be controlled by the French monarchy until more than 20 centuries later. Today, Marseille’s distinctiveness is perhaps most synonymous with the diversity of its residents. Large shares of the population have roots outside of France, especially in former French colonies in the Maghreb. As with many other port cities, Marseille’s melting pot has produced a culture different from that of its immediate surroundings.

At the same time, the city has battled prolonged socioeconomic distress, with the economy struggling for decades to weather the fallout of deindustrialization. When Marseille makes international headlines, it’s often due to drug-related violence in the quartiers nord, the isolated and impoverished northern neighborhoods. “It’s a rough city, so I think you can have the impression that the team is fighting for you, your honor,” Gasquet-Cyrus said. “The more people have a negative image of us, the more it gives the feeling of defending or standing up [for our city].”

The idea that OM represents a downtrodden but resilient city is most apparent in the club’s rivalry with Paris, the center of the nation’s economic, cultural, and political power—and a place where people still use the term province to describe the 98 percent of land in metropolitan France that sits outside the capital region. OM, which is owned by the Boston-born businessman and philanthropist Frank McCourt, isn’t exactly a small-market team. But its budget pales in comparison with that of Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG), which is majority-owned by a branch of Qatar’s sovereign-wealth fund and paid more than €1 billion to field this season’s squad. When the two teams faced off last September, PSG’s starting 11 was valued at roughly four times that of OM.