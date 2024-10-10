World / Keir Starmer, Loser The UK’s new prime minister has been comically terrible in his first few months in office. The UK’s New Prime Minister Seems Horrible at His Job Keir Starmer has been comically terrible in his first few months in office.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement on the evolving situation in the Middle East at 10 Downing Street on October 1, 2024, in London, England. (Benjamin Cremel / Pool / Getty Images)

In the months before he became the UK’s 58th prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer dutifully toed the American and Israeli line on the genocide in Gaza.

Starmer, then the leader of the Labour Party in opposition, was deep in the middle of his campaign to portray himself as a sensible and serious leader—in contrast to the so-called loony left of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and the collapsing Conservative government in power. His “premier-in-waiting” act was intended to appeal both to his future allies and disaffected Tory voters.

So Starmer did what he thought a man on the road to power should do. He defended Israel’s supposed right to enact collective punishment on civilians in Gaza. He demonized anti-war protesters as antisemites and did nothing to counter the Tory narrative that they were conducting hate marches. He personally suspended a left-wing Labour MP for issuing a mild statement calling for peace, while his party enforcers purged local councillors who supported a ceasefire.

Yet after Labour’s landslide victory in July’s general election, Starmer changed tack—slightly. He and his new foreign secretary, David Lammy, bowed to months of public pressure and initiated a review of the UK’s military exports to Israel. In early September, the government announced the suspension of 30 arms export licenses due to the risk that they may be used in violation of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza. This was, in principle, a significant step forward and one that few governments around the world have actually taken—and the United States is not one of them.

But the list of 30 licenses conveniently omitted the UK’s primary contribution to the death and destruction: components for 15 percent of each F-35, a fighter jet described by Lockheed Martin as “the most lethal” in the world and used extensively by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon.

Suspension of these specific parts was central to pro-Palestine campaigning and supported by leading human rights charities. Starmer’s decision to discard this key concern has led to continued legal challenges in British courts and resulted in only one possible conclusion: “Starmer is still arming genocide.”

And nevertheless, despite this hollowed-out half-measure, he has also lost friends on the right. As if receiving no credit for his year of bootlicking, Starmer was recently excoriated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “embolden[ing] Hamas” and then snubbed in New York by both Netanyahu and Ron Dermer, Israel’s minister of strategic affairs.

This, in microcosm, is the story of Starmer’s flailing premiership. In just a few months, across a range of issues, Starmer has managed to alienate practically everyone and achieve practically nothing. It is why he is now polling as less popular than the historically unpopular man he just removed from power.

On the surface, the election that swept Starmer into Downing Street roughly 100 days ago was a massive triumph. The Conservatives, after 14 years of disastrous rule, were decimated, crashing out of power with the worst defeat in their nearly 200-year history. Labour entered government with a 174-seat majority.