World / These Kids in Gaza Are Starving. So Are Their Mothers. “There’s not enough food for me, so how can I have enough milk for her?” one woman says.

2-year-old Palestinian Yezen Abu Ful, whose health has deteriorated due to lack of access to food and nutritional supplements, is seen with his mother in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. (Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images)

For the last year, I’ve been in constant correspondence with my friend Riham, a 24-year-old mother of a 1-year-old girl in Gaza. Riham, who lives in Gaza City, gave birth during the war. She had to make her way to the hospital in Nuseirat while she was displaced in Deir Al Balah, nearly five miles away. She got into an ambulance and rode across the city, unsure whether she’d make it to the hospital alive or whether her baby would be born into a world that was still standing. The delivery, which took place through constant bombing, was terrifying and traumatizing.

Now, as mass starvation grips Gaza, Riham is struggling to find enough to feed herself and her girl. She crushes up rice if it’s available. She waters down lentils. She does what she can with whatever scraps are left.

At the moment in Gaza, baby formula is nowhere to be found. And when it is, it’s too expensive for most people to afford. “I breastfeed when I can, but I’m barely eating. There’s not enough food for me, so how can I have enough milk for her?” she says. “[My daughter] should weigh more. She needs real food, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, but we can’t find any of it.” She’s tried giving her daughter supplements, but even those are hard to find, and the ones that do exist are much too expensive for a young mother with no home, no income, and a baby depending on her.

Riham’s heartbreak resonates with my own experiences in Gaza. I used to go hungry to feed my son, who was only two and a half when the war began. It’s devastating to watch any child grow up without the most basic of needs, like clean water, food, medicine, and safety, let alone having to endure the trauma and terror of waking up to the sound of explosions.

My family and I have now left Gaza, and I have had another baby. But I still hear from mothers who have not been able to flee. Their lives are only getting worse.

Another friend of mine, Sundus, has two children—Maria, 5, and Hamza, 3. She is sheltering in Gaza City. Every time she tells me stories about how her day went, I hear my own pain echo back. “My children’s health has definitely worsened. Their immunity became very weak, and they kept getting sick, so I took them to the clinic often. Any virus or bacteria around us really affects their health,” she says.

Sundus stopped eating bread when Gaza’s famine began, so that she could give the children the food instead. “If I don’t, they start crying, and I can’t stand seeing them cry,” she says. Her kids are now tiny, with fragile bodies that haven’t been given a chance to grow healthy. “Their immunity is so weak,” Sundus says. “Any virus or bacteria gets to them immediately. They’ve lost weight. I took them to the clinic again and again.”

But there are only so many times you can visit a clinic when medicines have run out and the doctors are overwhelmed. So, like many mothers now, Sundus began to improvise. She would cradle her children in her arms each time a strike rattled the house. She would lie with them until they stopped shaking. When food was scarce, she’d hide away whatever small portion she had so they would never go to bed hungry.

She managed to keep diapers for her son Hamza as long as she could, even as their prices skyrocketed. “I had no choice,” she says. “Now he’s older and doesn’t need them, thank God.” But there’s no relief in that kind of independence. It didn’t come naturally or slowly. It came all at once—war forcing toddlers to grow up fast, to stop needing things their mothers could no longer provide.

Riham says something I’ve heard from almost every mother in Gaza—that they have to pretend they’re okay: “We try not to show fear so our children can feel some safety, even when nothing is safe.” I used to do that with my child as well.