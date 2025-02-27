World / In Its Fight Against Fascism, Israeli Academia Remains Blind to a Basic Truth The government’s assault on democratic norms can’t be separated from its oppression of Palestinians—but the Israeli academy keeps trying.

Never before have the two Israeli communities between which I divide most of my time, the academic and the activist, been so estranged from each other—and this, despite both being genuinely concerned about the fascism tightening its grip on Israeli society.

This article was published in partnership with + 972 Magazine .

An indication of this abyss is the contrast between both communities’ responses to the blessed ceasefire, which went into effect last month. While we as left-wing activists celebrated the ceasefire, it was clear to us that it should have been reached much sooner. By the second week of October 2023, we understood that Israel’s war on Gaza was motivated purely by feelings of revenge, concealed by a rhetorical facade of “self-defense,” and that it would lead only to immense suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians; we also understood that it would risk the lives of the Israeli hostages.

The response by Israel’s liberal academic camp, on the other hand, has been sentimental rather than political: They talk endlessly about the hostages’ misery but offer hardly any criticism of the war’s initial aims, the army’s conduct in the war, or any attempt to understand how we arrived at this point. This is sadly in line with how they have behaved these last 16 months. After leading the protest movement against the government’s planned judicial overhaul at the beginning of 2023, Israeli academia quickly fell into line after October 7. From militant speeches and op-eds defending a “just war” to the mass enlistment of Israeli students in the reserve service, the academy broadly supported the war in its first months. Hence its reaction to the ceasefire.

What my academic colleagues fail to grasp, but what my activist friends understand clearly, is that the Israeli government’s ongoing assault on democratic norms and institutions cannot be separated from its genocidal oppression of the Palestinian people. They make up the two lobes of the same right-wing brain.

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government announced its judicial overhaul, just days after its formation at the end of 2022, the liberal academic community burst into action. Professors and students flooded out of the university and into the streets, waving huge blue-and-white Israeli flags and carrying signs that read “No Academia Without Democracy.” Academic leaders, including Tel Aviv University president Ariel Porat, spoke out publicly against what they saw as the dangers the proposed reforms posed to “Israeli democracy,” joining the protests and penning dozens of open letters and op-eds.

The horrors of October 7 silenced some of these voices for a time. Others were recruited into the Israeli propaganda machine, and cheered what they saw as Israel’s justified war against Hamas: as Porat put it in November 2023, “the war against Amalek.” Over time, when the truth that the activist left had perceived already in mid-October became clear—that the government had no interest in rescuing the hostages languishing in Gaza—there were soft murmurs of discontent within academic circles. There was even concern expressed about the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and demands to prevent it.

But it was only with the renewal of the government’s assault on state and public institutions that liberal voices began again to speak out en masse. On January 1, 2024, the Israeli High Court of Justice ruled against one of the cornerstones of the judicial reform. Gradually, this step brought the topic back to the attention of both the Israeli Ministry of Justice and the liberal public. For many months the Justice Minister Yariv Levin refused to convene the committee responsible for electing the Supreme Court president—and is now refusing to acknowledge the appointment.

In a recent article for Haaretz, Porat detailed the kinds of “mega-events” that, should they occur, would demand demonstrations and even strikes: the dismissal of the attorney general, the firing of the head of the Shin Bet, and the government’s noncompliance with Supreme Court rulings. Porat’s remarks received widespread support from academic organizations, including BaShaar Academic Community for Israeli Society, the Israeli Academy of Sciences, and faculty unions. These individuals and groups have also strongly opposed several Knesset bills targeting academia, which they have dubbed the “Silencing Laws”: one that would cut state funding for academic institutions that fail to dismiss lecturers who express “support for terror” and another requiring universities to shut down student groups that support “terrorism or armed struggle against the State of Israel.”

There is no doubt that academic leaders’ rage and urgent calls to resist all aspects of the judicial overhaul are completely justified. However, they have exhibited a steadfast refusal to recognize other aspects of the same agenda, implemented by the same abhorrent government long before October 7: the intensification of occupation and Palestinian dispossession; the expansion of settlements and settler outposts, often through force and violence; and the deliberate and total erasure of Palestinian political existence.

Since that dreadful day, the “judicial overhaul” regime has carried out a second Nakba in Gaza, far more brutal than the first. It has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians while displacing and starving 2 million; destroyed the physical landscape of the entire Strip, including all of its universities; and blocked the entry of food, humanitarian aid, and medical supplies—in short, all of the components that constitute genocide.