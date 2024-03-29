World / Why Are Israelis So Threatened by a Cease-Fire? An end to the war in Gaza would force the country to face some fundamental truths.

Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on February 5, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen / Pool /AFP via Getty Images)

This article was published in partnership with +972 Magazine. A version of this article was first published in Hebrew on Local Call. Read it here.

The American decision not to veto a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza—the first time since the beginning of the war that it had allowed such a resolution to pass—sent shock waves through Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu’s subsequent cancellation of a planned Israeli meeting with the Biden government in Washington only heightened the impression that Israel had been left isolated in the international arena and that Netanyahu was jeopardizing the country’s most important asset—its alliance with the United States.

Yet, though there was widespread criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of these sensitive issues, even his opponents—both in the “liberal” camp and on the moderate right—were unanimous in their rejection of the UN vote. Yair Lapid, head of the opposition Yesh Atid party, said that the resolution was “dangerous, unfair, and Israel will not accept it.” Minister Hili Tropper, a close ally of Netanyahu’s rival Benny Gantz—who polls show would win handily if an election were held today—said, “The war must not stop.” These comments did not differ greatly from the angry reactions by extreme-right leaders such as Bezalel Smotrich or Itamar Ben Gvir.

This near-unanimous rejection of a cease-fire mirrors the cross-party support for an invasion of Rafah, even though Netanyahu does not claim that the operation will achieve the long-awaited “total victory he has promised.

The opposition to a cease-fire may seem strange to some. Many Israelis accept the claim that Netanyahu is continuing the war to further his political and personal interests. The families of the Israeli hostages, for instance, are growing more critical of Netanyahu’s “foot-dragging” and amplifying their calls for a “deal now.”.

Even within the security establishment, more people are openly saying that “eliminating Hamas” is not an achievable goal. “[T]o say that one day there will be a complete victory in Gaza—this is a complete lie,” former IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis recently said. “Israel cannot completely eliminate Hamas in an operation that lasts only a few months.”

So if the view that Netanyahu is continuing the war for personal interests is growing; if the futility of continuing the war is becoming clearer, with regard to both toppling Hamas and releasing the hostages; if it is becoming obvious that continuing the war is liable to damage relations with the United States—how can one explain the consensus in Israel around the “danger” of a cease-fire?

One explanation is the trauma inflicted by Hamas’s October 7 massacre. Many Israelis tell themselves that, as long as Hamas exists and commands popular support, there is no alternative to war. A second explanation involves Netanyahu’s undeniable rhetorical talent, which, despite his political weakness, has succeeded in instilling the slogan of “total victory” even among those who do not believe a word he speaks, and those who understand, consciously or unconsciously, that this victory is not possible.