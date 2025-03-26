Activism / Viktor Orbán’s Europe-Wide Manhunt of Antifascist Activists Budapest has been repeatedly condemned for the erosion of its justice system. Will Europe’s courts still greenlight Budapest’s punitive search for leftists?

Protesters hold a banner reading “FREE ALL ANTIFAS” as they demonstrate against the annual neo-Nazi “Day of Honour” rally in Budapest on February 8, 2025. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)

On February 11, 2023, neo-Nazis from across Europe descended on Budapest for the “Day of Honor” rally. The event commemorates an unusual set of martyrs: the German army and collaborationist Magyar fascists, defeated by the advancing Red Army during the siege of Budapest in the closing months of the Second World War. Thanks to the safe harbor provided by the authoritarian government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, it has become an annual gathering. Hosted this past February 8, the 2025 edition again attracted some 4,000 sympathizers.

The 2023 Day of Honor has had a particularly long afterlife, however. That year’s rally saw violent clashes between neo-Nazis and antifa activists—a not-uncommon occurrence anywhere the extreme right takes to the streets. Left-wingers were also drawn to Budapest, coming to voice their opposition to yet another celebration of neo-Nazism in the heart of the Hungarian capital.

Under Orbán’s premiership, Budapest has become an epicenter of the European Union’s shift to the far right. After a first stint in office in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a leading figure of Hungary’s post-Communist political class, Orbán returned to power in 2010. He has since moved to tighten his grip over Hungarian society, concentrating media power among friends and attacking civil society and checks from the country’s judiciary.

The force of Orbán’s state apparatus has been on full display in its attempt to punish the 2023 counterdemonstrators. Hungarian authorities are now waging a concerted campaign to round up and seek punitive sentences against antifa activists, whom they accuse of violently assaulting Day of Honor attendees and inflicting what Budapest calls “life-threatening injuries” on the presumed neo-Nazis.

In the last two years, that campaign has even taken on the scale of a Europe-wide manhunt, as Budapest tries to use the EU’s internal extradition protocols to round up left-wingers in other countries of the bloc. In total, Orbán’s government has sought the arrest or extradition of over a dozen activists.

One such man is Rexhino Abajaz, more commonly known as Gino. Of Albanian nationality, the 32-year-old Gino has spent much of his life living in the European Union, predominantly in Italy and Finland.

Last November, Gino was arrested in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, by officers of the French police’s crack anti-terrorism unit. Gino’s arrest followed the French government’s reception from Budapest of a European Arrest Warrant, demanding that Gino be handed over to Hungarian authorities to stand trial for assault charges.

Deemed a flight risk, he was held for four months at the Fresnes prison south of Paris, although on March 26 Gino’s legal counsel won his release for the remaining duration of the trial. Gino had previously fled Finland for France when judges in the Scandinavian country moved towards his transfer to Hungary.

If a French court now authorizes Gino’s extradition, he will face a steep legal battle back in Hungary, where Orbán’s 15 years in power have twisted the country’s justice system to the whims of his government, whittling away at the basic norms and rights of criminal procedure. The sentence that Gino might face in the event of a guilty verdict could have him incurring as many 16 years in prison. Given the show trial–like nature of the Day of Honor cases that have already made it to Hungarian court, Gino’s supporters fear that that kind of sentencing may be a fait accompli if he’s handed over.

“The charges being leveled against antifa activists and the possible sentences against them are totally disproportionate,” Quentin, a representative of Gino’s solidarity committee, told reporters at a press conference in February. “Handing an antifascist activist over to Hungarian authorities would symbolize France’s willful collaboration with a regime that does not respect basic rights.” Gino’s allies are demanding his release and protection in France.