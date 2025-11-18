Feature / A Fired Federal Worker Finds Refuge in Mexico “The administration doesn’t want me. I personally don’t feel safe [in the United States]. I know I’m not the only person who feels that way.”

“I feel that the community here really understands me, both Mexican and expats,” Karen says, referring to the influx of Americans who’ve relocated to the city since Trump was first elected president in 2016. Karen was terminated as part of the Trump administration’s January 20 executive order suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program. (Roger Fountain)

Within 24 hours of arriving in San Miguel de Allende, Karen decided to permanently leave the United States and become one of the many recent US immigrants to Mexico.

Four months before visiting the city, the 55-year-old had been terminated as part of the Trump administration’s January 20 executive order suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program. Karen, who asked me not to use her full name because of her current immigration status, says through a haze of tears, “It’s hard to explain the compound grief involved in seeing a sector that did nothing but good just destroyed,” adding that much of her work involved the prevention of sexual exploitation.

“The day that I got my notice, 3,000 of my colleagues around the world got their notice,” Karen says from her modest two-floor, two-bedroom apartment in a neighborhood not far from the center of the city. “The people who are coming through the US Refugee Admissions Program, they’ve gone through a minimum of two years of background checks. I can’t even tell you how extensive these checks are.… This idea that there are rapists or whatever coming is just total bullshit. We’re talking about people who waited in refugee camps for 10, 15 years to resettle.”

Karen was born in the US but grew up mostly in Japan, where her father, a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War, fulfilled his alternate service teaching English. Karen is a “third culture kid,” a term coined in the 1950s by the American sociologist Ruth Hill Useem that refers to someone who spends their formative years in a culture different from the one in which their parents were raised.

After attending college and graduate school in the United States, Karen lived mostly in other countries, including Cambodia, Thailand, and Papua New Guinea, where she worked in anti-trafficking programs. She was living in California in 2023 when she took a job as a humanitarian worker contracted with the United Nations in Washington.

During her time in DC, more than 100,000 refugees (many from Afghanistan) were resettled in the US, according to the Migration Policy Institute. It was the highest number of admissions in any single year for the past three decades. “We did that in anticipation that Trump would severely curtail [the program],” Karen says. “We did not think that he would just end a program that had been operating for 20 years.”

It was a long-time friend from her childhood in Japan who told Karen to check out San Miguel. “You can live a lot more cheaply. It’s a wonderful, warm, friendly, welcoming community,” her friend said, adding, “It’s not going to be a cakewalk,” but it was something she could handle.

Karen took him up on the idea in July and found refuge in a $650-a-month apartment in Colonia Guadalupe, a barrio known for its vibrant murals and street art, featuring abstract images and depictions of Huichol mythology.