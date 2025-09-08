World / Donald Trump Is Bringing the Imperial Wars to the Homefront The ruler of a dying empire inflicts mindless militarism on Venezuela and Chicago.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine shake hands, in the Oval Office of the White House on September 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s jokes are never just jokes. However crude and nasty his attempts at humor might be, they offer a more accurate picture of his actual politics than his official statements. On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, a platform he founded and owns, an AI-generated image fusing a famous scene from the film Apocalypse Now (1979) with the president’s current threats to send the National Guard into Chicago. In the movie, Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore (memorably played by Robert Duvall) leads a psychopathic helicopter attack on a Vietnamese village. Kilgore thrills in the slaughter of civilians, saying, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” In Trump’s post, the president’s face is superimposed on Kilgore’s body, while helicopters napalm America’s third-largest city. Riffing on Kilgore’s words, the caption reads, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning…”

The post also alludes to the fact that Trump had recently asserted his executive authority in a dubious manner to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

Asked by reporters on Sunday about the post, Trump took the coward’s path of disavowal, saying he was not going to “war” with Chicago but simply working to “clean up our cities.” This official denial is much less honest than the Truth Social post, which accurately depicts the libidinal pleasure Trump and his most rabid followers take in the prospect of sending troops to crush domestic foes. The MAGA movement is suffused with rage against the multiracial urban United States, which is seen as an alien threat to the real America, so Trump is deploying the National Guard to bolster his immigration crackdown in cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, DC—with Chicago apparently next.

In Chicago, Trump will meet some resistance from residents as well as politicians. Mayor Brandon Johnson rightly condemned Trump for using immigration enforcement as a pretext to create a “personal militarized force,” and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker described Trump as a “wannabe dictator.”

Trump’s deployment of the military at home is blowback from the imperial overreach carried out by presidents of both parties since the dawn of the Cold War in 1945. The imperial presidency is an outgrowth of the larger project of upholding American global hegemony, which started as a mid-century response to the alleged threat of communism and only intensified after 9/11 and the putative War on Terror.

What sets Trump apart from most mainstream politicians is that he is candid about the fact that the project of American global hegemony is faltering, as the empire has repeatedly failed over the last five decades to impose its will on a recalcitrant nations. Since 2016, Trump has cynically been casting himself as a politician willing to end the forever wars. But in practice, Trump has simply transformed them from long wars into a series of scattershot incursions around the world and at home.

When Trump signed an executive order on Friday decreeing that the Department of Defense will go back to being the Department of War (the name it held before 1947), both the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged that the United States has not been able to win a major war in 80 years. Hegseth told reporters, “From the Department of War to the Department of Defense in 1947. We haven’t won a major war since…whether it’s the Korean War or the Vietnam War, or our generation of Iraq and Afghanistan.” Trump echoed this sentiment by saying that the United States has not “fought to win” since World War II. Aside from the examples cited by Hegseth, we can also see evidence of American imperial decline in Europe (where Russia is clearly on path to secure its major goals in Ukraine) and the Middle East (where America’s ally Israel is conducting a colonial slaughter in Gaza that has become a forever war without clear rational or plausible endgame). The United States and its allies retain the power to inflict vast violence all over the world, but that doesn’t give them the ability to win anything resembling compliance or a world friendly to American interests.

Trump and Hegseth seem to understand that the United States is trapped in a pattern of failure and decline, but they have a simplistic view of the cause of this problem. They see it as simply a matter of willpower, as if it can be addressed by adopting more macho rhetoric (Trump posting about “the Department of WAR”) and picking easy-to-win fights against small targets.