Will the Trump Administration Face Headwinds as It Tightens the Noose Around Cuba? (Yes.) Now it’s aiming at Cuba’s international medical missions. Edit

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a news conference following the NATO summit on June 25, 2025. (Omar Havana / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared upon taking office that the Americas were the United States’ sphere of influence and they would ratchet up pressure on a symbol of resistance to that view, socialist Cuba, already reeling from harsh sanctions imposed during the president’s previous term, largely maintained by the Biden administration, and aimed at further denying it cash to import vital goods such as fuel, food, medicine, and production and agricultural inputs.

Amid the international and domestic chaos caused by attacks on progressive and liberal causes, the Trump administration has also taken aim at Cuban international medical missions, a key revenue earner, causing consternation among host countries. The long-standing campaign to brand the country’s medical and education programs abroad as human trafficking is being stepped up and, for the first time, third-country nationals are penalized. The US-dominated Organization of American States human rights commission recently requested members submit details of any past or present agreements with Havana. Most countries appeared to have missed the June 30 deadline.

“If Rubio were to succeed in having the Cuban medics withdrawn, he would be signing a death sentence for many patients and would also devastate badly needed funds for the Cuban healthcare services,” John Kirk, who has interviewed 270 Cuban medical mission participants over the last two decades and is a professor emeritus of Latin American Studies at Dalhousie University, said in an interview.

Trump launched a similar campaign, though without sanctions, in his first term. The administration pressured international organizations such as the Pan-American Health Organization and governments not to contract Cuban medical brigades. When his allies came to power in Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro via an election) and Bolivia (Jeanine Áñez in a coup), thousands of Cubans were forced out.

Cuba’s medical missions in the region and around the world are a primary target of the administration, and the Cuban American establishment that Rubio is a product of. They symbolize open defiance of US efforts to demonize the country and accounted for just over 50 percent of $9.5 billion in export earnings last year—desperately needed funds after sanctions in Trump’s previous term went after international finances and investment, tourism, remittances, and other revenue streams.

Trump and Rubio have announced a series of measures this year besides targeting the medical missions. They include: resurrecting USAID and other programs supporting government opponents, and a recent ban on most Cubans traveling to the United States, combined with increased enforcement of prohibitions on most Americans visiting Cuba that threaten flights between the two countries. Trump issued a memorandum on June 30 ordering all branches of government to tighten existing sanctions.

Perhaps nothing has angered the Cuban Revolution’s foes more than its free and universal healthcare and education systems and sharing of those assets with other developing countries. The brigades arrived at no cost beginning in 1963, but after the collapse of the Soviet Union they were on a sliding scale. Rubio has characterized these professionals in the past as spies, military personnel, and political activists. He was a vocal supporter of a US program to entice Cuban health workers to abandon their posts abroad in exchange for parole and support resuming their careers in the United States. The Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program began under the George W. Bush administration in 2006 and was ended by President Barack Obama in 2017. It is estimated that around 7,000 Cubans, plus their immediate families, took advantage, though this number may be high, as no figures are available.

Missions of Mercy or Organized Crime?

Since the 1959 Revolution, around 500,000 Cuban healthcare personnel have served abroad on government- organized missions and more than 24,000, in 56 countries, do so today. Most experts agree that Havana contracts these professionals to work abroad often where no other doctors will set foot; the professionals volunteer and sign contracts, earn far more than they do in Cuba (though a pittance by Western standards), and the profits do not go to individuals or corporations but to a government that subsidizes all services.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel charges that the Trump administration has launched “a perverse campaign” to undermine one of his country’s most important sources of income regardless of the human cost. He called Rubio, who says he is concerned about the doctors and Cuban healthcare on the island, “a cynic who boasts of his Cuban origins and has done nothing but seek ways to harm Cuba.”