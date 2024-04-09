Activism / Feature / Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, Who May Be Mexico’s First Woman President The former student activist and current mayor of Mexico City is poised to make history with an ambitious platform on education, clean energy, and combatting violence against women.

(AP Photo)

This article appears in the April 2024 issue, with the headline “Meet Claudia Sheinbaum.”

In the center of the photograph is a young woman wearing a kerchief. Alongside a small group of protesters, she holds up a sign that reads, in English, “Fair Trade and Democracy Now.” The protest—the only expression of dissent during Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s triumphal tour of California—took place in September 1991 at Stanford University, where the Mexican president was invited to give a speech. Salinas was at the height of his power. Thirteen months later, he and his fellow North American leaders, US President George H.W. Bush and Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, would sign the North American Free Trade Agreement into law.

Translated from the Spanish by Nicholas Allen.

At that moment, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the young woman in the photograph, was driving from her home in Palo Alto, California, to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where she was doing research as part of her doctoral studies in energy engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). When one of Sheinbaum’s old friends sent me the photo recently, I texted it to her. She wrote back, “Heh, heh. I have the original,” referring to the story published in The Stanford Daily.

Barring unforeseen disaster or a major electoral upset, Sheinbaum, who was born in Mexico City in 1962, will be elected the next president of Mexico on June 2. In 2022 and 2023, I conducted several interviews with her—whenever her schedule as mayor of Mexico City, one of the largest cities in the world, would permit—for my book, Claudia Sheinbaum: Presidenta. On March 1, she launched her presidential campaign and announced her basic platform. But knowing her history, her family, and the roots of her political positions is essential to understanding who she is and how she reached this point—and how she might use her power as president. Sheinbaum’s principal opponent is Xóchitl Gálvez, who represents a coalition made up of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN), and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

During one of our conversations, I asked Sheinbaum what her life had been like between 1991 and 1994, when she was a graduate student in the United States. “It was a beautiful time,” she said. “We lived in Stanford student housing, in small houses that formed a circle where all the back doors opened onto a garden; our kids lived with children from all over the world. I had a scholarship, so I dedicated myself to doing my doctorate while working and living with the children.”

Sheinbaum and her family, which includes many academics, have a decades-long relationship with the United States. She lived with her then-partner, Carlos Ímaz, who was pursuing a PhD in education at Stanford, and their children, Rodrigo (from her husband’s previous marriage) and Mariana, who was 2 years old when they came to the US and who later returned to study and earn her doctorate in philosophy at the University of Santa Cruz in 2021. Sheinbaum’s sister, Adriana, lives in Los Angeles. Her older brother, Julio, who influenced her decision to study physics, is a physics researcher in Ensenada, in the Mexican border state of Baja California. Sheinbaum recalls that in nearby Redwood City, “they ate the best carnitas,” joking that “all of Aguililla” lives there, referring to the town in Michoacán, a state with one of the highest migration rates in Mexico.

One of her best friends at the time was an economist from Michoacán, Alma González, who crossed the border because she had no job opportunities and “because of the violence,” Sheinbaum explained. Speaking of her friend, Sheinbaum evoked the struggles of many migrants: “She started cleaning houses, and now she works at Stanford Hospital.”

Never forget: Protesters commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre of student activists on October 2, 1968. (Luis Barron / Eyepix Group / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

“In my house, politics was discussed at breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Sheinbaum told me. Her father, Carlos Sheinbaum, a chemist, and her mother, Annie Pardo, a biologist, were involved in the 1968 student movement, which marked a generation and contributed to the erosion of the authoritarian regime of the PRI. For several months in 1968, thousands of young Mexicans marched in the streets, shouting demands that boiled down to two words: democratic freedoms. On October 2, the government of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz brought the movement to an abrupt halt with a massacre in Tlatelolco, when more than 300 students were killed and over 1,000 more arrested.

Some of Sheinbaum’s most vivid childhood memories are of family trips on Sunday to a jail. “We brought the prisoners something to eat,” she said. They regularly visited Raúl Álvarez Garín, one of the main leaders of the youth movement and a friend of Sheinbaum’s mother, who herself had been fired from the National Polytechnic Institute for supporting the students.

Upon his return from a brief exile following his imprisonment, Álvarez Garín and others founded Punto Crítico, a magazine that had been conceived in prison and later gave birth to a movement in which Sheinbaum had her first experience with activism: the Student Committee of Worker-Peasant Solidarity (Comité Estudiantil de Solidaridad Obrero Campesina).

When I asked Sheinbaum about her political mentors, she answered without hesitation: “Apart from my parents, Raúl, of course.” Her peers recall that in 1978, when she was 16, she supported a hunger strike in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City—part of a campaign to support the mothers of young people who had been disappeared during Mexico’s long “dirty war,” which, according to conservative estimates, killed at least 500 people over two decades beginning in the 1960s. It was around this time that she became active in student struggles, the worker solidarity movement, and protests against electoral fraud.

When Sheinbaum took office as the mayor of Mexico City on December 5, 2018, she reflected on these events in her inaugural speech: “It may just be a historical coincidence, but it is still amazing that the national triumph [of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador] and the democratic reconquest of Mexico City is taking place 50 years after the student movement of 1968, and 30 years after the electoral fraud of 1988 [which delivered victory to Salinas]. That is our origin, but our government will be for all.”

Ulises Lara, the Mexico City attorney general, met Sheinbaum when both were in high school. They were at an assembly to organize a march in commemoration of the massacre of dozens of student demonstrators on June 10, 1971 (the “Halconazo,” or “Hawk Strike,” depicted in the film Roma). Sheinbaum objected to the order in which their respective schools were assigned to appear in the march. After Lara cut her off by loudly declaring, “No, compañero, we will march in front,” Sheinbaum replied: “I am a compañera, not a compañero, and my name is Claudia!”