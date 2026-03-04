Society / Garbage In, Carnage Out The harrowing lessons of the Pentagon’s recently dissolved partnership with Anthropic.

Anthropic touts its alliance with the American imperium in happier times for the company. (Photo illustration by Li Hongbo / VCG via Getty Images)

It’s been a dizzying few weeks for the AI firm Anthropic. After a barrage of MAGA-led tantrums, the company lost its $200 million contract with the Pentagon by refusing to suspend key safeguards within its operating system that protect it from manipulation by bad actors; in terminating the deal, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed the AI lab posed a “supply chain risk to national security.”

But it appears that risk was short lived, at least when it comes to a new intervention in the Middle East. As the Trump administration launched its invasion of Iran, the military reportedly relied on Anthropic’s AI technology to identify targets and coordinate bombing attacks. The whole episode speaks volumes about our failure to reckon with the true scale and implications of the AI sector’s growing dominance over all facets of American life—including the fateful life-and-death decisions entrusted to the country’s military-industrial complex. As the MAGA war complex and the Silicon Valley elite battle over the finer points of Anthropic’s role in modern war-making, the larger story remains unchanged: AI overseers are enthusiastic partners in a morally disastrous campaign to insulate the most destructive decisions that military commanders make from their actual consequences. And as usual, the casualties often marked for elimination in our emerging post-human warmaking regime are powerless civilians on the ground.

None of this has entered into the high-profile spat between Anthropic and the Department of Defense. When news of the company’s breach with the Pentagon broke, AI boosters and tech analysts embarked on a fervid round of wishcasting, depicting Anthropic and company CEO Dario Amodei as swashbuckling defenders of responsible data collection against the forces of government surveillance and repression. “Dario Amodei lost his tender with the Pentagon but the Anthropic CEO held onto his beliefs and cemented his reputation as a man of courage,” Russian dissident and former chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov wrote on his Substack, having convinced himself that the contretemps was “a story bigger than Iran.” Meanwhile, Anthropic’s AI chatbot app, Claude, shot to the top of the charts on the App Store and Google Play.

It didn’t hurt Anthropic’s case that its opponents seemed to be doing their best impressions of monologuing cartoon villains. “The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War,” Trump thundered on Truth Social. Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael declared on X that Amodei was a “liar” with a “God-complex” who “wants nothing more than to try to personally control the US Military and is ok putting our nation’s safety at risk.”

Yet the heavy-breathing partisans on both sides of the Pentagon-Anthropic spat have fundamentally misread the tech-military alliance they think they’re describing. Before we hand Amodei the Nobel Peace Prize that Trump so desperately covets, it’s worth remembering that Anthropic isn’t some innocent tech ingenue that’s been dragged into a slap-fight with Trump and Hegseth. The $380 billion company had been an enthusiastic, voluntary participant in Trump’s war machine, signing its Pentagon contract, eyes wide open, in July 2025, long after it was abundantly clear just what Trump 2.0 was all about.

The honeymoon went sour some time in January, when the administration decided, Darth Vader-style, that it needed to alter the deal it had agreed to. Pentagon officials removed wording from the Anthropic contract designed to ensure that Claude was not used for mass domestic surveillance or to guide fully autonomous weapons designed to kill without human oversight.

Anthropic said no to these demands, more than once. Hegseth, always in Fox News grievance mode, grew increasingly peeved at the company’s insolence—as well as at the predominance of Democrats in the company’s C-suites, some of whom occasionally said things about the Trump regime that it didn’t like. In a speech in January announcing the Pentagon’s new partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI, Hegseth muttered darkly about the evils of “equitable AI” with “DEI and social justice infusions … that won’t allow you to fight wars.” Insiders told Semafor’s Reed Albergotti that Hegseth was indeed referring to Anthropic and its refusal to grant the Pentagon carte blanche access to its tech.

Elon Musk had of course had no qualms of his own, as he rushed to cut his own AI deal with the military. In his Pentagon contract, Musk agreed to the use of X’s AI chatbot Grok “for all lawful purposes”—not exactly a reassuring standard given the administration’s rather cavalier attitude toward legality, very much including the unconstitutional invasion of Iran. It’s also not exactly reassuring to imagine the unreliable and ethically challenged chatbot that once called itself “MechaHitler” in charge of a fleet of fully autonomous killing machines.

The standoff between Anthropic and the administration came to a head last Friday, with Trump announcing in a typically unhinged message on Truth Social that “I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology,” by which he meant sometime over the next six months in the Pentagon’s case. “Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow,” he threatened.

Shortly afterward, Hegseth piled on with his declaration that the company was a “supply chain risk”—a designation typically reserved for companies run by autocratic enemy governments. The Defense secretary went on to say his order would prohibit all companies doing business with the military from using Anthropic’s tech—a lurch into commercial he-man cancel culture that is almost certainly illegal. Why the government would demand for itself the unrestricted use of a tech that it thought was an immediate security risk is a topic I imagine will be discussed in some detail in court.