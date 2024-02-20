Q&A /

“I Don’t Want to Resist the Occupation—I Want to End the Occupation” An interview with Palestinian activist Ali Abu Awwad.

Ali Abu Awwad (Michelle Phillips)

This article appears in the February 2024 issue, with the headline “Q&A: Ali Abu Awwad.”

Ali Abu Awwad is a Palestinian activist who has been an advocate of nonviolent action for 20 years. He was recently awarded the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023. He spoke with Ray Suarez, who has covered international affairs for nearly four decades and is now the host of the public radio program On Shifting Ground. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.



Ray Suarez: You’ve been on the ground in the West Bank for decades, fighting for a peaceful solution for Palestinian freedom and Israeli security. Did the October 7 Hamas attack push people away from where you want them to be?

Ali Abu Awwad: I think people concentrate too much on events. What have we been expecting from Jewish people who are living and spending hours of their lives in shelters because of rockets? Were we expecting them to become Nelson Mandelas, even before October 7? What are we expecting from Palestinians—millions of people locked in Gaza and the West Bank with no rights? These are the consequences of failed leadership. But they’re also the consequences of the engagement of so many fighters in this conflict.

I don’t want to resist the occupation—I want to end the occupation. I’m speaking as a Palestinian. We need a strategy that is not focused on what we’re against, but what we’re for. And we have to be for ourselves, for taking responsibility for ourselves.

RS: Let’s talk about how you got here. You’ve been to prison twice. You threw rocks at Israeli soldiers in the First Intifada. But you had a moment when you said, “What we’re doing now isn’t going to work.”

AAA: Everyone has the seeds of humanity in his soul, his heart, his mind. But we’re still led by the conditions around us. I grew up as a very angry child, born to a refugee family. I saw the humiliation of my people, my family. I saw my mother beaten up in front of my eyes. Jewish people sometimes say, “You Palestinians educate your kids to hate.” If you experienced that amount of humiliation, you would not need a curriculum for hatred.

When I was in prison, my mother was imprisoned too. I went on a hunger strike to [be allowed to] see her. I didn’t go on a hunger strike because my heart was full of empathy; I wanted to win. I wanted to win over Israel. And that experience taught me a big lesson. I had a weapon I’d never used before—my humanity. And this is the key: My enemy couldn’t stand the humiliation of my humanity. That’s the secret of nonviolence: Your enemy is a human being, too. We cannot ignore that. We have to bring them to that level of seeing your humanity. But fear is making everyone blind.

RS: But haven’t we been walking away from the Oslo Accords for 28 years?