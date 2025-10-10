October 10, 2025

Zohran Mamdani Is Right to Call Out FIFA. But He Doesn’t Go Far Enough.

Mamdani is right to hold FIFA accountable for fleecing its fans. But cheaper prices won’t matter if you end up in the back of an unmarked van.

Dave Zirin and Jules Boykoff
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference announcing his “Game Over Greed” campaign urging FIFA to drop dynamic pricing on September 10, 2025, in the Bronx.
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference announcing his “Game Over Greed” campaign urging FIFA to drop dynamic pricing on September 10, 2025, in the Bronx.(Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

You can tell the world is going to hell when politicians seize the circus. That a mixed martial arts show will soon take place on the White House lawn to commemorate the Declaration of Independence and an autocratic buffoon’s birthday is the sign of a country in grotesque decay.

Then there is FIFA chief Gianni “Johnny Boy” Infantino playing the supplicant, flattering his new fave authoritarian—which has been humiliating to watch, in advance of the 2026 World Cup being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Every time Johnny Boy fails to say a word about the compromised safety of international travelers or even players—including after the ICE gestapo shot a protesting pastor in the head with a potent “less lethal” weapon—is a glimpse in the mind of someone who inhabits a moral sewer. To see a country that has been committing a genocide—that would be Israel—welcomed into his tournament is to see just another example of Johnny Boy clapping his hands and doing a dance to an autocrat’s tune.

Enter Zohran Mamdani, who stood up and said that Johnny Boy may not care that family members of players are being disappeared from this country, but the people of New York do. In a recent appearance on The Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast, the leading candidate for NYC mayor—an avid soccer fan and longtime supporter of Arsenal FC of the Premier league, the top tier in English football—expressed concern that ICE will violate a sporting event that unites the world. “I have heard from so many already who are terrified of the prospect of being in public life during the World Cup,” he said. “I have long been quite troubled by how the supposed stewards of the game have opted for profit time and time again at the expense of the people that love this game.”

Whatever one’s thoughts on Mamdani at the moment, on this issue he is putting his mouth where the money is. It’s not just podcast shit talking.

In September, his campaign launched a “Game Over Greed” campaign that slammed FIFA for pricing out most New Yorkers from attending the World Cup, another echo of Mamdani’s mantra that the city faces a crisis of affordability. The Game over Greed webpage eviscerates the Infantino plan to operate what’s called “dynamic pricing,” which allows FIFA to jack up ticket prices on the fly, based on demand—like when a rideshare app increases the price in bad weather. Mamdani is calling this out as a high-tech grift that allows FIFA to “raise prices, in real time, depending on how much profit they think they can make off of us.” Mamdani’s team also noted that those same tickets “can then be resold on an official FIFA platform with NO price cap—yet another method of gatekeeping the game.” As if that weren’t enough, FIFA is not setting aside tickets for local residents, as it did for the three most recent World Cups.

FIFA’s call for dynamic pricing sparked immediate outrage, but so far Mamdani is the only politician trying to do something with that anger. The campaign announced that it was issuing a “demand on FIFA to put game over greed, and to end dynamic pricing, to end this idea of a resale market with no caps, and to finally put 15 percent of its tickets aside for local residents.” He also noted that in Mexico, FIFA was allowing for a resale market with a price cap.

Current Issue

Cover of October 2025 Issue
October 2025 Issue

For a nonprofit organization, FIFA is incredibly profitable. The 2026 World Cup is on pace to become the most lucrative event in the history of sports, with a whopping $10 billion projected to slide into FIFA coffers. This dwarfs the $7.5 billion that FIFA gobbled up during the four-year cycle leading to the Qatar 2022 men’s World Cup and more than doubles what the group hauled in during the cycle ahead of Russia’s 2018 tournament. Soccer historian David Goldblatt told The Nation that “FIFA is one of the most hypocritical, self-serving organizations in the world.”

He is, of course, correct. What is jarring is that Infantino now has the benefit of a US leader who is just as amoral and sleazy: Johnny is allowing Trump to use the Cup openly for his own political ends, including favors both above and certainly below the table. While oligarchs and world leaders ooze from one owner’s box to the next, the host cities below militarize even more visibly against regular people, advancing Trump’s vision of putting US urban areas under his iron heel. Mamdani’s voice is a welcome one, but what he’s calling for and calling out is insufficient. Better ticket prices and the killing of dynamic pricing, while politically very savvy, is not enough. Cheaper prices won’t matter much if you end up in the back of an unmarked van.

People of the world should gather for the greatest of all sporting events. But they should go to Mexico and Canada. Stay away from the United States. In our circus, the elephants run loose. To paraphrase Trump’s 2015 racist froth about Muslim people: The world needs to stay away from the United States for their own safety, until “we can figure out what is going on.”

Dave Zirin

Dave Zirin is the sports editor at The Nation. He is the author of 11 books on the politics of sports. He is also the coproducer and writer of the new documentary Behind the Shield: The Power and Politics of the NFL.

Jules Boykoff

Jules Boykoff is a professor of political science at Pacific University in Oregon and the author of six books on the Olympic Games, most recently What Are the Olympics For?

More from The Nation

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who now holds major stakes in TikTok and CBS News, shares a laugh with President Donald Trump at the White House in January.

Right-Wing Moguls Dominate Social Media. One Legal Fix Can Help Stem the Tide. Right-Wing Moguls Dominate Social Media. One Legal Fix Can Help Stem the Tide.

Revising Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act would make outlets more accountable for the content they platform.

Dean Baker

Crowds gather at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, Illinois, on October 8, 2025, for an emergency rally, waving flags and holding signs to oppose ICE and National Guard presence in Chicago.

The Resistance to Trump’s Military Occupations Just Keeps Growing The Resistance to Trump’s Military Occupations Just Keeps Growing

In Illinois, California, and Oregon, residents and attorneys general are pushing back against the deployment of federal troops in their cities. So far, it’s working.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

A man stands outside the US Supreme Court as the court hears oral arguments in Chiles v. Salazar on October 7, 2025.

The Supreme Court Wants to Convert Your Kids The Supreme Court Wants to Convert Your Kids

During a hearing this week, the court’s theocrats made it clear that they’ll vote to end a ban on conversion therapy for minors.

Elie Mystal

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil who was released from ICE detention speak and participate in a rally on the steps of Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on June 22, 2025.

Mahmoud Khalil Warns That the US Is Failing the Palestine Test Mahmoud Khalil Warns That the US Is Failing the Palestine Test

The negotiator for the pro-Palestine student protests at Columbia University who was abducted by ICE explains why he is suing the Trump administration for $20 million.

Q&A / Laura Flanders

The Activists Fighting for Dignity for Incarcerated Pregnant Women

The Activists Fighting for Dignity for Incarcerated Pregnant Women The Activists Fighting for Dignity for Incarcerated Pregnant Women

Prison doulas and legislative interventions can be a lifeline for incarcerated pregnant women. But the most important solution is to abolish prison births altogether.

Brea Baker

President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025, in New York City.

Reporting the Truth When Politicians Lie Reporting the Truth When Politicians Lie

With the global rise of organized misinformation campaigns, outlets should embrace “the truth sandwich” and place a false claim between the actual facts.

Mark Hertsgaard