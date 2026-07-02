Society / StudentNation / How Yale Tried (and Failed) to Avoid Trump’s Wrath As Trump went after higher education, Yale built a case for its conservative credentials. The Justice Department came knocking anyway.

Students walk in front of a decorative stone archway at Yale University. (Helioscribe / Shutterstock)

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Last September, a ceremony like none before it was held at the center of Yale’s campus. The executive vice president of the United States Postal Service, the dean of Yale College, conservative columnist George Will, and the friends and family of William F. Buckley Jr., father of the modern conservative movement, gathered for an unveiling of a postage stamp commemorating the centennial of Buckley’s birth. In the light of a typical late afternoon, a staunchly liberal Ivy League university was celebrating its most famous conservative alumnus as 12 million copies of Buckley’s image began getting delivered into American mailboxes.

But there was nothing typical about the celebration. It was a deliberate effort by the university to signal conservative values that its community does not hold: five in six professors are registered Democrats and 0 percent of faculty political donations in 2025 went to conservative candidates. Meanwhile, the student body overwhelmingly identifies as liberal.

Yale’s administration, nonetheless, has spent the second Trump administration highlighting a heterogeneity of ideological beliefs among its faculty and students that, for the most part, is marginal.

In 2011, Lauren Noble graduated from Yale and believed that her university lacked space for conservative students like herself. Sometimes, opting for more discreet phrasing, she will tell you that the university lacked “intellectual diversity,” or the inclusion of conservatives.

That year, Noble founded the William F. Buckley Jr. Program at Yale, now the Buckley Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering what its filings describe as open inquiry and conservative thought on campus. By 2024, the organization had grown to $3.77 million in annual revenue, with Noble drawing a salary as its executive director. The institute became the institutional embodiment of Yale’s argument that it was, in fact, a place where conservative ideas are debated.

It was a convenient argument to have on hand when Donald Trump—threatening retribution on elite higher education for, in his view, fostering cultures of wokeness and anti-semitism—returned to the White House.

For most of Trump’s second term, Yale was largely spared. While the administration froze hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding at Brown, Columbia, Cornell, and Penn, Yale watched from a distance. Harvard fought back and paid for it, and UCLA refused and faced litigation. Yale, somehow, remained sheltered from its fury, and nobody could fully explain why—though some faculty members assert that university president Maurie McInnis shied away from issuing public statements about Trump’s attack on higher education to avoid putting a “target” on Yale’s back.

McInnis, however, offered another theory. Speaking to the Yale Daily News last October, she openly wondered whether the university’s tradition of open debate had provided some measure of protection. “Whether it is that long tradition, the long tradition we have of encouraging open debate from something like Yale Political Union or the Buckley Institute, or whether it’s we’re at the end of the alphabet, I don’t have that answer,” she said.

Whatever the reason for Yale’s reprieve, the administration was not simply leaving the university alone—not for good, anyway. In March, last year, the Education Department named Yale among 60 colleges warned of potential enforcement actions over inadequate responses to antisemitism. A month later, an administration antisemitism task force said it had been “cautiously encouraged” by Yale’s response to a campus protest. It was a rare, backhanded compliment from a White House that had made punishing universities a keystone of a palace of retribution.

To keep Trump away, Yale was also spending money. And a lot of it.