This Week

The Devil Wears Galliano

Tainted food carts.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

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The Trump princeling’s deal with alleged mobsters illustrates the depths of MAGA corruption.

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Russell Vought’s Project 2026

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A shadow president undoing democracy.

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Donald Trump signs an executive order about vaccines on August 10, 2026.

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His executive order on vaccines is classic Trump: authoritarian, nonsensical, and deadly.

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Brothers in race-baiting: Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a SpaceX launch in 2024.

The New Right’s Toxic Addiction to Racial Conflict The New Right’s Toxic Addiction to Racial Conflict

A former fellow with the Claremont Institute explains how white nationalist dogma sets the terms of political belonging on the MAGA right.

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Gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell makes his case for the GOP nomination in Duluth, Minnesota, in May 2026.

Is a Trump Endorsement Becoming a Liability? Is a Trump Endorsement Becoming a Liability?

The president’s backing failed to secure a primary win in Minnesota for Mike Lindell. And he’s not the only one.

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Francesca Hong at a primary election night watch party at Atwood Music Hall in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Francesca Hong: “Our Movement Is Strong, and the Work Isn’t Done” Francesca Hong: “Our Movement Is Strong, and the Work Isn’t Done”

More than 300,000 Wisconsin voters backed a democratic socialist’s gubernatorial bid. That’s the measure of the strength of a new kind of politics.

John Nichols