Vanderbilt Uses “Institutional Neutrality” to Protect Against Trump. But Is It Truly Neutral?

Over the last few months, Vanderbilt University has tried to remain calm. After Trump returned to the White House, the school tried to give the impression that it has largely evaded the federal crackdowns sweeping college campuses nationwide. The university has refrained from issuing strong statements about the administration’s policy changes and has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to complying with the law. Vanderbilt was absent from a letter signed by over 500 leaders in higher education challenging the administration’s actions, as well as from an amicus brief supporting Harvard in court against targeted federal attacks. Though students have expressed fears about potential ICE agents on campus, the university has offered virtually no communication or guidance on the matter.

Despite this projection, Vanderbilt has not been immune from the government’s efforts to reshape higher education. Federal funding cuts and grant freezes have hit Vanderbilt researchers hard; in a February message to students, the university admitted NIH grant cuts could create a “$40-50 million annual funding gap” at Vanderbilt. The Department of Education began investigating Vanderbilt in March over its use of DEI principles in graduate student admissions and programming, and Senator Ted Cruz flagged almost $5 million in National Science Foundation grants awarded to Vanderbilt over similar charges of DEI and “far-left” bias. Meanwhile, ICE raids have rocked Nashville, and international students and faculty have faced travel bans and targeted scrutiny at peer institutions.

Privately and internally, Vanderbilt’s administration has responded to these changes largely through compliance. Across Vanderbilt’s websites, references to DEI have been removed, and administrative groups and positions related to DEI have been reorganized or renamed. International students have received private messaging from the university regarding international travel, maintaining immigration and visa status, and guarding their social media presence.

In July, covertly recorded videos were leaked of Vanderbilt employees allegedly saying that DEI programs were renamed but remained unchanged, leading Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn to send a letter to the university urging compliance and the university to hire an outside firm to conduct a legal investigation. The university distanced itself from the video and reaffirmed its commitment to the law.

The Vanderbilt Hustler, the university’s official student newspaper, has closely tracked these developments and raised these issues with administration. In April, during a quarterly interview with chancellor Daniel Diermeier, student journalists pressed him about the administration’s response to federal policy changes. Diermeier was vague about federal lobbying efforts, even declining to “comment on specific litigation strategies.” Student journalists also asked specifically about the role of “institutional neutrality,” which has been a controversial subject at Vanderbilt University.

In the past, Diermeier has defended his position of neutrality, arguing that it is critical to Vanderbilt’s “culture of free expression.” Just after the contentious dismantling of the BDS encampment in 2024, Diermeier wrote an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal titled “Free Speech Is Alive and Well at Vanderbilt University.” Through institutional neutrality, “university leaders refrain from publicly taking political positions to avoid indirectly stifling free thought and expression among students and faculty,” Diermeier wrote. University administration declined to comment for this article.

Institutional neutrality is not new to popular discourse surrounding higher education. In 1967, as the University of Chicago was facing pressure from student protestors over its involvement in the Vietnam War and discriminatory development practices in the South Side of Chicago, the school released the Kalven Report, which outlined the concept of institutional neutrality. The document posits that universities should refrain from taking public stances on contemporary political issues for the sake of protecting academic freedom, its mission of conducting scholarly work, and crucially, its “community of scholars.” Institutional neutrality has a special history at Vanderbilt, especially under Diermeier, who previously served as a provost at the University of Chicago.

But during Vanderbilt’s controversial response to its own student encampment in support of BDS, several students were suspended and three were expelled, making Vanderbilt among the first and only institutions to expel pro-Palestine student protestors. Diermeier has notably used the term “principled neutrality,” rather than “institutional” neutrality, to describe the university’s position on political issues, seemingly preemptively responding to common criticisms surrounding institutional neutrality.

This approach has drawn condemnation from Vanderbilt’s campus community. Most recently, a group of mostly graduating seniors who had served as editors of the student newspaper published an op-ed calling for Vanderbilt to “stop playing both sides.” The article criticizes Diermeier’s practice of principled neutrality as a convenient defense mechanism to protect the university, with inconsistent application and support of political agendas.

The article was largely written by Brina Ratangee, a graduate student and former editorial director of The Vanderbilt Hustler, who also attended Vanderbilt as an undergraduate before graduating this spring. Ratangee explained that she had been planning on writing the piece for over a year, reflecting on how the issues surrounding institutional neutrality had persisted throughout her time at Vanderbilt. She noted that as each class of students cycles through and graduates, administrators have opportunities to revise or reframe their approach to neutrality, and she wanted to leave a record of its impact during her years on campus.

“I especially felt like I had a good understanding of where neutrality fits in our university’s history, and having spoken to Diermeier on so many occasions, I recognize what his justification is, and I have felt that it is flawed, but I’ve never been able to counter that in discussion. I wanted an opportunity to dig deeper into our university’s past to frame all that is going on,” Ratangee said.