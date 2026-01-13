Society / StudentNation / Trump’s New Endowment Tax Is Already Reshaping Higher Education The “Big, Beautiful Bill” added additional taxes on a small set of universities. Now budget cuts have hit campuses across the Ivy League and elsewhere.

Banners hanging from Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Sophie Park / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more StudentNation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

Over the summer, the Trump administration held an unusual Independence Day celebration at the White House. A live band warmed the crowd with renditions of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” and Pharrell Williams’s “Happy” before the president emerged from the first-floor balcony of the executive residence. Supporters sporting red MAGA caps looked on as he signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law beneath the South Portico’s white columns. He flashed the document, showing his Sharpie signature, fulfilling several campaign promises, including what he called the largest tax cuts in the country’s history: “We’ve delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors.”

But the president never mentioned that the bill would reconfigure the balance sheets of the most elite universities in the United States. And, on New Year’s Day, the universities subject to the Big Beautiful Bill’s higher rates began facing the largest tax hikes in their history.

Ten universities have been hit the hardest, as Princeton, Yale, and MIT brace for an 8 percent endowment tax, and Stanford, Harvard, Notre Dame, Dartmouth, Rice, Vanderbilt, and the University of Richmond face a 4 percent tax, according to an analysis from Forbes.

The selection was determined by endowment size per student: Schools with more than $2 million per full-time tuition-paying student face the 8 percent rate, while those between $750,000 and $2 million per student pay 4 percent. Five other universities—Emory, Duke, Washington University in St. Louis, Penn, and Brown—will continue paying the original 1.4 percent rate. Harvard and Yale each anticipate roughly $300 million in additional annual costs, and, in total, billions will go from elite campuses to Washington every year.

But additional revenue is not quite the point. The Big Beautiful Bill narrowed the endowment tax base, shifting the burden from 56 private universities that paid a 1.4 percent levy under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to just 15 institutions facing the new tiered rates.

Rather than broadening the base, the bill concentrated higher taxes on a small set of elite universities that have conducted research leading to some of the most important scientific breakthroughs, including mRNA vaccine technology, MRI machines, pacemakers, and insulin therapy for patients with diabetes.

That reality has led to interpretations that the Big Beautiful Bill’s endowment tax is punitive. Now budget cuts are hitting universities across the Ivy League and elsewhere.

Why target these particular institutions with an increased endowment tax? The schools share several characteristics: enormous endowments (Harvard’s exceeds $50 billion), highly selective admissions processes, perceived ideological homogeneity, and prominence in shaping national elites. But these schools are also among the many universities that the president has spent years attacking as bastions of left-wing thought—even though he, Vice President JD Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, all three attended Ivy League schools.

The choice of targets also reflects political calculation. Unlike state research universities with powerful congressional delegations protecting them, these private institutions have fewer natural political defenders and make symbolically potent targets for a populist agenda.

Princeton, for example, will likely face a tax liability exceeding $223 million this year, according to Wellesley College economist Phillip Levine, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Early last year, Levine issued a warning about university presidents: “They don’t recognize a meteor is about to hit.”

“Princeton has asked its departments to make 5-to-10 percent budget cuts across the board,” according to Charlie Yale, a sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, studying history at Princeton. But he added that the university has so far done a good job preventing those cuts from directly affecting student life. “There are, for example, fewer events with free food,” he said, “but in the context of cuts to climate research or threats to international students, I don’t think it is as bad as it could be.”

Other departments have been hit harder. Despite recently losing several top faculty, the economics department isn’t hiring this year, according to Owen Zidar, a professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton. “We are also planning to shrink the size of the PhD program from around 23 students to around 19 as a result of budget pressures,” he said, which means “less research, fewer scientists, and less innovation and productivity growth in the United States.”