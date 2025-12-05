Activism / StudentNation / As Universities Fold to Trump, This Union Is Still Fighting for International Students While the University of California has often followed Trump’s demands, union organizers have made protecting immigrants a top priority during contract negotiations.

University of California workers rallying at UC Berkeley in November 2025. (UAW 4811)

During its current contract bargaining process, the United Auto Workers Local 4811—the union that University of California academic student employees are eligible to join—has made protecting immigrants a top organizing priority. It’s no wonder: As the Trump administration seeks to terminate student and work visas, international students represent around 40 percent of people in graduate programs across the UC system.

When members of the UAW 4811 bargaining team met with university officials last August, the counterproposal was amenable to some of the union’s terms, including agreements to not cooperate with or disclose worker information to federal immigration enforcement agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement; providing job security for employees whose visas have been terminated; and establishing a legal fund of $750,000 for individuals seeking to reinstate their work authorization.

For the union, protecting student activism and free speech has been essential. As UC Berkeley and UC San Diego fold under pressure from the federal government to target—and in some cases, prosecute—students involved in pro-Palestinian action, unions have shouldered the task of including free speech protections for international student workers’ into contract language.

But while the union has reached tentative agreements with the UC on other issues, progress on international student protections have stalled. Representatives from the administration’s labor relations team did not respond to interview requests.

For the past few months, the University of California system had seemed poised to meaningfully support international and undocumented students, faculty, and staff. In January, the UC had reaffirmed its “Statement of Principles in Support of Undocumented Members of the UC Community,” originally issued during Trump’s first term. And ahead of the Bay Area immigration enforcement “surge” in late October, UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons sent an e-mail to the university community: “Our mission and legal obligation drive us to ensure that the university remains safe and accessible to all our community members regardless of immigration status.”

Recent legislative wins also suggested that the university would be receptive to the union’s immigration demands. On September 20, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 98, requiring California State University and community college campuses to notify students and employees whenever ICE agents are present. Just days earlier, a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled that the Trump administration had unlawfully used the threat of deportation to silence noncitizen academics who spoke out in support of Palestinians, calling it a violation of the First Amendment and part of a broader strategy to suppress campus activism.

Despite these developments—which codify dissent against federal policy—the UC has often been quick to acquiesce to the Trump administration’s demands.

In September, UC Berkeley released 160 student and faculty names to the Department of Education as part of a federal investigation into antisemitism on university campuses, a move critics said was a ploy to silence pro-Palestinian advocates. The next month, UC San Diego followed suit. Neither campus administration informed anyone of their presence on the list ahead of time, nor was it required to release the names under subpoena or court order.

The name releases foreground another central tension of the bargaining process: the possibility that the UC could violate or maneuver around many of the noncompliance agreements. And the possibility is partly why UAW 4811 has campaigned for stronger job security and increased legal aid. “I think they’re pretty commonsense measures,” said Tanzil Chowdhury, the statewide chair for the academic student employees and a researcher in the materials science and engineering department at Berkeley.

Last April, several thousand international students and student workers had their legal status changed in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System on the basis of minor offenses, sometimes without explanation. Later that month, the federal government reversed the decision, after multiple judges issued temporary orders to restore the legal statuses of students.