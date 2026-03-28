The Weekend Read / The Nap Room Didn’t Love Me Back I left academia for a tech job that offered me the promise of stability. What happens when corporate employers become our most reliable caregivers?

Employees demostrate sleeping “pods” in a corporate office. (Stan Honda / Getty Images)

The nap room already had a reputation by the time I arrived at the company. Officially, it was meant for resetting, with a salt lamp in the corner, tissues on hand, a deep couch upholstered in a calming shade of greige. Rumor had it that some of the software engineers used it for something else entirely. The warning came wrapped in half-jokes and tight smiles. I wouldn’t go in there, they told me.

But bodily fluids no longer startled me. My clothes were already compromised by spit-up. I had a baby at home, and my sleep came in fragments that never added up to real rest. So I brought my own pillowcase. I lay down in the nap room. And I slept.

In the same month that I defended my dissertation, I also had a baby. Academia, already precarious, suddenly revealed itself as geometrically impossible. The history lectureships on offer meant four courses a semester for adjunct pay that would not cover rent, let alone childcare. The humanities postdocs came without maternity leave in corners of the country where my partner could not find work. I kept trying to do the math—salary, hours, infant, body—but each time the equation failed. There was simply no space for a newborn and his mother in the narrow corridor stretching out before me, calling itself a career path.

So I did what I’d been trained never to do. I left academia for a job in the San Francisco tech world. It was 2019, and tech’s self-image as a humane system-builder was beginning to crack even as the venture capital still flowed. The office where I landed looked like a parody of corporate self-care: catered lunches, ergonomically adjustable furniture, a wellness stipend, a lactation room, kombucha on tap. And then there was the nap room, where I blocked off “focus time” each afternoon and slept like the dead. The only disruption came on Fridays, when the room was reserved for back massages and filled with incense and the low hum of a didgeridoo. I beat the engineers to the sign-up sheet every time.

Coming from academia, what startled me was not the perks but the premise that a workplace could be organized around the assumption of human need. For the first time in my life, my job came with paid leave and the expectation that my body would sometimes need to stop, recover, and eventually age with provisions in place. Human Resources spoke to me not as someone who should feel lucky to be there but as an adult whose health mattered.

What the nap room offered was a place where exhaustion could be acknowledged without explanation, because it had already been translated into the grammar of productivity. At the time, it felt like a safety net I couldn’t find anywhere else. In truth, it was a soft landing available only to people with money and the right kind of job title.

The structure steadied me, but the work itself felt unmoored. My job was writing “microcopy,” the tiny sentences that appear when you log in, click “submit,” enter a credit card number, or make an error on an e-commerce website. I spent my days smoothing the path toward buying expensive products online. Whether anyone needed these products was simply not part of the conversation. Meaning was sidestepped in favor of professionalism and reduced to words like collaboration, simplicity, and trust, printed on walls and repeated in quarterly reviews. The question was not whether the work mattered but whether it moved without friction.

In another season of life, this might have unsettled me more. But having just escaped a system that treated precarity as the cost of doing meaningful work, I no longer trusted purpose to compensate for instability. I needed enough space and structure for my body and mind to recover. The paycheck secured our rent and our childcare. But it was the nap room, the bagel Fridays, the small visible gestures of corporate care that reached my nervous system and suggested that there was enough slack in the system that the exchange might actually hold.

As I settled into that stability, a harder truth came into view. The care sustaining me flowed through an institution whose purpose I could not fully defend and whose commitment to keep me was never guaranteed.

In other words, the nap room felt exceptional, but the fact that my stability ran through my employer was not. In the United States, care is not secured as a right of citizenship. Health insurance and income continuity during illness or caregiving are largely routed through employment. In prosperous years, companies supplement the state with “progressive” offerings such as paid volunteer time, fertility benefits, or student loan reimbursement. In lean years, those perks disappear. What reads as generosity is a volatile welfare system tethered to quarterly earnings.