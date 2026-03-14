The Weekend Read / The Great Table Tennis Renaissance Josh Safdie’s latest movie Marty Supreme spurred a renewed national interest in ping-pong. I played my way through New York City to try to find out more.



From the set of Marty Supreme. (A24)

It’s 10:30 am on the first Sunday of the new year. I am standing at a ping-pong table, accessed through the parking garage of an unassuming office building in Midwood, Brooklyn. Across the table is Stephen, a lanky Russian-speaker from Sheepshead Bay, with a white tuft of hair and wearing black joggers. He told me he hasn’t played in 10 years. Still, he makes me pay when I hit to his forehand, bashing a winner to my back right corner. I zero in on the 3×3 hologram of the profile of a Bengal tiger behind him before my next serve to win the match.

I move to the next table to square off against Igor, a squat man in a tight blood-red athletic shirt. While we warm up, he inspects my borrowed paddle. During the first match, I successfully push the ball from side to side to win 11-6. Igor looks annoyed and protests that he cannot follow the orange ball. I shrug, unsure of how to answer his complaints about his own ball.

Around the room, there are eight tables with 20 men and two women jammed into the basement coming to blot the world out for a few hours and compete in the weekly tournament at Brooklyn Table Tennis Club. The owner, Nison Aronov, runs the tournament from a folding table in the front, shouting to players in Russian, Farsi, and English to direct them to their next match. The walls, ceiling, and floors are painted in various shades of blue, with lights overhead. “Today, a lot of players come,” he says, surprised at the number of bodies. “Not always like this.”

Between games, I look at the walls filled with photos and press clippings. Aranov points to a circled clue on a framed crossword puzzle from a July 2005 issue of USA Table Tennis Magazine: “Best Lobber in U.S.?” “That’s me,” he said, with his last name handwritten into the grid with a pencil.

I am playing in a table-tennis tournament this morning because, almost overnight, the sport seems to have reappeared in the American imagination, spurred, at least in part, by Josh Safdie’s manic film about a competitive player named Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), loosely based on Lower East Side hustler and hardbat legend Marty Reisman. Set in the lean years after World War II, the film makes a long-dismissed basement pastime feel newly urgent, fast, and serious.

The hype began far before the film’s official release on Christmas Day. In New York City, select guests were invited to special prescreenings of the film. Then, a splashy social media promo event for the movie transformed St. Patrick’s Basilica into an underground ping-pong party hosted by Airbnb, with a special appearance by Timothy Chalamet himself. Things only escalated from there. Last month, Major League Table Tennis reported its first sell-out events in league history during a three-day run in Portland. At my local billiards bar in Park Slope, where ping-pong was once relegated to the back room, a bartender, who rents out paddles, told me that “demand for tables has doubled.” Hasids and hipsters played side by side as Rakim blared from the speakers. In a society increasingly optimized for screens and solitude, table tennis seems to offer something doggedly analog and communal. I wanted to find out more, and the subterranean Brooklyn Table Tennis Club seemed to be the perfect place to do so.

In my third match at the tournament, I face Carlos from Jackson Heights. He uses a furious Penhold grip, spinning his hand around like a sorcerer to conjure up his serve, picking apart every one of my attempts to stave off an onslaught. I go on to play Umut from Uzbekistan, by way of Kings Highway, whose lack of focus (and turtleneck) could not withstand my aggressive paddle style. Michael, a very serious 11-year-old from Forest Hills, however, could, flashing a smirk after he won the tiebreaker.

After the game, I go sit in the front next to Aranov, who is eating one of the brittle sesame squares he’d laid out for the players along with a box of parve chocolates. He tells me how table tennis saved his life.

He grew up poor in Dushanbe, then the capital of the Tajik Soviet Socialist Republic, with a single mother, no running water, and a habit of stealing change to play ping-pong in a park. A coach, Valeriy Elnatanov, who later became his “second father” watched him in the park and invited him to join a local table-tennis club, but only if he quit fighting, smoking, making homemade tattoos while improving in school.

By 16, he was a junior champion of the Soviet Union, going on to win eight straight singles titles in Tajikistan, before civil war pushed him to New York in 1993, where he promptly stopped playing. “There was no money in this country for table tennis,” he tells me. For 10 years, he drove a Yellow Cab, raised his children, and played the game he couldn’t afford in private, until his brother—also a cab driver—fronted him money to start the Brooklyn Table Tennis Club.